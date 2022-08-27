Read full article on original website
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Injury Updates: Harrison Bader, Zack Britton, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, More
Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided 10 injury updates before Tuesday night's game against the Angels in Anaheim
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
theScore
Report: Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros
The San Francisco Giants are set to acquire outfielder Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros, a source told FanSided's Robert Murray. Houston's return is currently unknown. The post-deadline deal for the former top prospect is allowed because Brinson wasn't on the Astros' 40-man roster. Brinson has played well for the...
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
theScore
What unionization could mean for minor-league baseball players
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday it is launching an effort to unionize minor-league players in affiliated baseball, a group that has lacked anything resembling representation since the early 20th century. Minor leaguers were sent authorization cards Sunday night, the first step in allowing them to vote on MLBPA representation.
theScore
O's promote top prospect Henderson for playoff push, sign Aguilar
The Baltimore Orioles selected infielder Gunnar Henderson to the major-league roster, the team announced Wednesday. Henderson is the No. 2-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old played third base and hit sixth in his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Henderson made his...
theScore
Reyes, Hoerner help Cubs beat Blue Jays to avoid sweep
TORONTO (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered, Nico Hoerner drove in a pair of runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Ian Happ and Zach McKinstry each had two hits as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak...
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Expect fireworks in Arizona
Athletics (-115) @ Nationals (-105) The Athletics have won three games in a row, including the series opener against the NL bottom-dwellers. I like their chances of extending the winning streak to four versus Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. The veteran righty has posted very poor numbers in August....
