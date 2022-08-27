ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers’ Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks with ‘significant’ injury

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
 4 days ago

Panthers' Sam Darnold carted off with scary injury against Bills

Sam Darnold is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from an ankle sprain he suffered on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport .

The Panthers quarterback was carted off the field while playing against the Bills from what looked like a scary injury.

On Saturday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Darnold’s sprain is “a significant injury that could take some time” to heal. Rhule added the team plans on putting Darnold on short-term injury reserve.

Darnold’s injury depletes the Panthers’ depth at the position even further – Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral out for the season because of a Lisfranc injury .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Y5L2_0hY5K6ZR00
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The two injuries leave Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker, a former XFL player, as the team’s only healthy rostered quarterbacks.

Darnold was expected to back up Baker Mayfield , who won the Panthers’ starting job after arriving from Cleveland.

New York Post

New York City, NY
