Lizzo Defended By Fans After Comedian Aries Spears Made Fun Of Her Weight: Tweets

Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/BEI/Shutterstock

If you decide to come for a queen, be prepared for her subjects to clap back! Comedian Aries Spears learned this the hard way after he criticized the weight of body positive ambassador Lizzo. On the latest episode of his podcast The Art of Dialogue, Aries tore into the Grammy winner, criticizing her physical traits with awful analogies that set her fans on fire.

Lizzo’s fans came to her defense after comedian Arie Spears mocked her weight. (Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

“I can’t get over the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji,” Aries began in his terrible tirade. “She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man.” He then went on to say that he isn’t “in shape” himself, but “when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking — I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y.” Aries continued, “But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard… her body ain’t.”

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction,” he added. “Yaas, Queen.’ ‘Slay, Queen.’ F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

Arie Spears was in the line of fire after his disparaging remarks about Lizzo. (BEI/Shutterstock)

The Twitter response came fast and furious, as one Lizzo stan poetically wrote, “Meanwhile, Lizzo is twerking and jumping around onstage while playing a whole ass wind instrument and this man is dealing with labored breathing just sitting and hating.” Another shared, “It’s not even that Aries Spears being overweight and hideous makes him ineligible to speak on Lizzo. Nobody should be speaking on her body, idc how they look.”

Yet another follower didn’t mince words when they wrote, “I want everybody who’s ever been misogynistic and fatphobic to Lizzo to live a miserable life. They don’t deserve to enjoy things.”

Keep reading to see more of Queen Lizzo’s subjects giving Arie the royal treatment, below.