DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday.

Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release.

“Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12% higher than last summer,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices.”

Most of the food distribution on Saturday was offered at churches in the area.

The county used funds from the American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food, according to the release.

