ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYZQB_0hY5K0H500

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday.

Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release.

“Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12% higher than last summer,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices.”

Most of the food distribution on Saturday was offered at churches in the area.

The county used funds from the American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food, according to the release.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Dekalb County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Food Prices#Food Distribution#Vegetables#American#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy