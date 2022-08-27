Read full article on original website
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
WIBW
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical...
WIBW
Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WIBW
JCPD identifies man arrested after 4.5-hour standoff
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department has identified Curtis McDaniel, 35, of Junction City, as the man arrested following a 4.5-hour standoff. The Junction City Police Department says around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers and officials with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a neighborly disturbance that involved a gun in the 800 block of Skyline Dr.
WIBW
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
WIBW
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bankhead,...
WIBW
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
WIBW
Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene City Commission plans to discuss the possibility of a new anti-panhandling ordinance. The Abilene Police Department says it is aware of ongoing panhandling activity along Buckeye Ave. Currently, APD noted that the city code does not prohibit the activity as it is currently being...
WIBW
RCPD searches for leads after man rushed to hospital after fake pill overdose
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are looking for information after a 20-year-old man was rushed to a Manhattan hospital after he overdosed on pills believed to be fake Oxycodone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to an...
WIBW
$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
