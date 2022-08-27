ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw

The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Fightful

Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018

At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
Report: Tyson Fury To Be In Attendance For WWE Clash At The Castle

Tyson Fury will reportedly be part of WWE Clash at the Castle weekend. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Fury will reportedly be in attendance for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. The report states Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
Theory: I'm 'Pretty Confident' WrestleMania Match Against John Cena Could Happen

Theory didn't wind up facing John Cena at WWE SummerSlam this year, but he's hopeful that the match will still happen. For months, fans were buzzing about a potential clash between Theory and Cena, given the similarities between the two and the young star's rapid rise. However, SummerSlam came and went without Cena's in-ring return, though he interacted with Theory when he returned to Raw for his 20th anniversary celebration in June.
Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw

AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
Mandy Rose On Triple H Leading WWE Creative: He's Extremely Logical

Mandy Rose is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and has been one of the most successful NXT Women's Champions with seven successful title defenses. Rose returned to NXT in the summer of 2021, just prior to Triple H announcing he was stepping away due to health issues. Though the majority...
