Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Worlds Collide Go Home! WWE NXT 8/30/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of absolutely silliness. Get sour with us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good Brothers Talk IMPACT Contracts, WWE, Japan, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to The Good Brothers about their contracts and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Rey Mysterio Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Edge Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Up
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 28. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on Rey Mysterio drew 444,000 viewers. This number is down from the 453,000 viewers the episode focusing on Edge drew the previous Sunday. The Mysterio episode posted a...
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
Roxanne Perez Blocks Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes Rejects Gacy, Stark Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 30. - Roxanne Perez blocked Cora Jade's number and stated that while they're not friends anymore, she's not finished with her former partner yet. - Joe Gacy has been recruiting Cameron Grimes for weeks, and he finally got an answer...
All Out Go Home | AEW Dynamite 8/31/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 31, 2022. - Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get all...
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Tyson Fury To Be In Attendance For WWE Clash At The Castle
Tyson Fury will reportedly be part of WWE Clash at the Castle weekend. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Fury will reportedly be in attendance for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. The report states Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/29): Hikaru Shida, Dante Martin, More In Action
The August 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29) Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley. Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio. REGINA Di Wave Championship:...
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (8/30): Matt Cardona, EC3, Ricky Steamboat, Bully Ray, And More
The National Wrestling Alliance aired the latest episode of its Powerrr show on August 30. The event aired on YouTube and can be seen above. Full results and highlights are below (via WrestleZone). NWA Powerrr Results (8/30) Matt Taven defeated Mecha Wolf. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat says being in the...
Theory: I'm 'Pretty Confident' WrestleMania Match Against John Cena Could Happen
Theory didn't wind up facing John Cena at WWE SummerSlam this year, but he's hopeful that the match will still happen. For months, fans were buzzing about a potential clash between Theory and Cena, given the similarities between the two and the young star's rapid rise. However, SummerSlam came and went without Cena's in-ring return, though he interacted with Theory when he returned to Raw for his 20th anniversary celebration in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shayna Baszler On Her Current Run: This Is A New Evolution, Fans Will See Who I Am Becoming
Shayna Baszler doesn't necessarily agree that she's "back." Instead, this current chapter of her career is a new evolution. Baszler had rapidly climbed to the top of the title picture on WWE SmackDown; she won a gauntlet match for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she will challenge Liv Morgan for the gold at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw
AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
Mandy Rose On Triple H Leading WWE Creative: He's Extremely Logical
Mandy Rose is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and has been one of the most successful NXT Women's Champions with seven successful title defenses. Rose returned to NXT in the summer of 2021, just prior to Triple H announcing he was stepping away due to health issues. Though the majority...
Darby Allin Explains Why He Doesn't Care About Wins And Losses, Praises Cody Rhodes
Darby Allin is considered one of the pillars of AEW and has been in a high-profile position since AEW Fyter Fest 2019 when he went to a 20-minute draw against Cody Rhodes. The feud between Cody and Darby helped define the early days of the AEW TNT Championship and took Darby to a new level as a relative unknown when AEW started.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0