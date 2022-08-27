Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
HipHopDX.com
King Von Fan Roasted For Her ‘Awful’ Tattoo Of Late Rapper
A King Von fan is getting roasted online for commemorating the late Chicago rapper with a bizarre shin tattoo. A viral video taken by a group of displeased Von supporters shows a young woman with a fresh inking of Von’s face on the front of her shin, only many fans were quick to clown the quality of the new tat.
ETOnline.com
Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)
Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
HipHopDX.com
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform 'Super Freaky Girl' & More At 2022 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj performed a jam-packed medley of some of her biggest hits at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards – watch it below. The Pinktape rapper, who was MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, kicked things off with an acapella rendition of her song “All Things Go.” From there, she dove into “Monster,” followed by “Beez In The Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda” before closing out with her most recent Billboard smash “Super Freaky Girl.”
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage
Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
thesource.com
Ari Fletcher Responds to Moneybagg Yo Break Up Rumors: ‘Happy, Paid and Single!’
Ari Fletcher is officially single. After social media buzzed about the status of Fletcher and now ex-bae, Moneybagg Yo, she issued a brief yet clarifying statement online. “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!” she wrote online. The tweet came after Moneybagg Yo was on hand at her...
HipHopDX.com
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview
Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests
2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
HipHopDX.com
Young Guru Decodes JAY-Z’s Mind-Blowing ‘GOD DID’ Verse
JAY-Z has the Hip Hop world in shambles thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” off his album of the same name, and now Young Guru is breaking it down for fans. On Friday (August 26), Hov’s longtime engineer shared a video on his Instagram page of him explaining one of Jay’s lines on the song where he uses a triple entendre to describe people having to face him and his legitimate business.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Omits Missy Elliott From MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech Following Barbz Spat
Newark, NJ – Nicki Minaj thanked many of her rap peers and predecessors at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but one name was noticeably missing from her acceptance speech. The Young Money superstar was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, which were held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday night (August 28).
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Rains On JAY-Z ‘GOD DID’ Parade: ‘It’s Not A [Top 10 Hov Verse]’
Joe Budden doesn’t think JAY-Z’s feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” ranks among his finest verses, despite the widespread praise the song has garnered. The New Jersey native and his Joe Budden Podcasts co-hosts discussed Hov’s show-stealing verse during a recent episode of the show. Although Budden admitted the verse is “phenomenal,” he shut down the notion that it belongs in the Marcy mogul’s top 10 performances of all time.
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
HipHopDX.com
DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg
DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Claims He's Done Talking About Ashanti: 'I Got Slandered For Telling Y'all The Absolute Truth'
Irv Gotti has vowed to stop talking about ex-Murder Inc. artist Ashanti, who he claimed to have had a sexual relationship with in the past. On Monday (August 29), The Shade Room shared an interview clip of a reporter asking the Murder Inc. CEO why he kept talking about the “Always On Time” singer. He answered, ‘Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that shit.
