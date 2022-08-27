Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kurdish-Led Forces Continue Campaign Against IS Suspects in Syria's al-Hol Camp
U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria have launched a sweeping campaign against Islamic State group suspects inside a camp that holds the families of IS militants. VOA’s Zana Omar has the story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
Voice of America
American Nun, 83, Abducted by Jihadists in Sahel is Free
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — An 83-year-old American nun who was abducted by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso in April has been released, the Catholic Church said. Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun with the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross, had been kidnapped in the parish of Yalgo, where she had worked since 2014.
Voice of America
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms
The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Voice of America
Iraqi Cleric Calls on Supporters to End Protests After Deadly Violence
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to end their protests and leave Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday after nearly two days of clashes with rival Shi'ite groups and Iraqi security forces left at least 22 people dead. Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people during a televised speech, which...
Voice of America
Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone
CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South
Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
Iran Says It Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Voice of America
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations
London — Negotiators from Iran and six world powers reportedly are close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Voice of America
UN Chief Says Flood-Hit Pakistan Facing ‘Monsoon on Steroids,’ Seeks $160 Million in Aid
Islamabad — The United Nations appealed Tuesday for $160 million to support Pakistan’s response to more than two months of destructive nationwide flash flooding triggered by climate-driven erratic monsoon rains. Pakistani officials say the calamity has “badly” impacted more than 33 million people and killed more than 1,100...
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations of Attack Near Nuclear Plant
Russia and Ukraine Wednesday traded accusations of launching fresh strikes near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine that has drawn international concern about safety amid the conflict. The allegations from the two sides are the latest in weeks of finger pointing regarding attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,...
Voice of America
Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic
Seoul is circulating the idea of normalizing Washington-Pyongyang ties even before North Korea takes a potential step toward denuclearization, but experts said the notion is likely to be rejected by the U.S. as well as North Korea. As denuclearization is increasingly seen as an unlikely outcome amid stalled diplomacy and...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:08 a.m.: A Ukrainian official has accused Russia of staging new hostilities near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in order to prevent U.N. inspectors from visiting the Russian-occupied site.
Voice of America
Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Are Reminder of Fragile Security, Unresolved Issues
Washington — An agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, mediated over the weekend by the European Union and the U.S., settled a dispute over identity documents, but tensions over the matter, as well as license plates for ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo, are a reminder of the fragile stability in the region.
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
