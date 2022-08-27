ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

American Nun, 83, Abducted by Jihadists in Sahel is Free

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — An 83-year-old American nun who was abducted by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso in April has been released, the Catholic Church said. Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun with the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross, had been kidnapped in the parish of Yalgo, where she had worked since 2014.
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms

The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
Iraqi Cleric Calls on Supporters to End Protests After Deadly Violence

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to end their protests and leave Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday after nearly two days of clashes with rival Shi'ite groups and Iraqi security forces left at least 22 people dead. Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people during a televised speech, which...
Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone

CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South

Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region

Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Iran Says It Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations

London — Negotiators from Iran and six world powers reportedly are close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic

In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations of Attack Near Nuclear Plant

Russia and Ukraine Wednesday traded accusations of launching fresh strikes near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine that has drawn international concern about safety amid the conflict. The allegations from the two sides are the latest in weeks of finger pointing regarding attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,...
Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic

Seoul is circulating the idea of normalizing Washington-Pyongyang ties even before North Korea takes a potential step toward denuclearization, but experts said the notion is likely to be rejected by the U.S. as well as North Korea. As denuclearization is increasingly seen as an unlikely outcome amid stalled diplomacy and...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 30

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:08 a.m.: A Ukrainian official has accused Russia of staging new hostilities near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in order to prevent U.N. inspectors from visiting the Russian-occupied site.
Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Are Reminder of Fragile Security, Unresolved Issues

Washington — An agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, mediated over the weekend by the European Union and the U.S., settled a dispute over identity documents, but tensions over the matter, as well as license plates for ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo, are a reminder of the fragile stability in the region.
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine

Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
