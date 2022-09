Spartan Stadium hosts an in-state, season-opening battle on Friday evening when the Michigan State Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos in the 17th all-time meeting between the programs. Western Michigan, led by head coach Tim Lester, finished with an 8-5 record last season, winning the Quick Lane Bowl. Michigan State was 11-2 in Mel Tucker's second season, netting the head coach a highly lucrative 10-year contract extension.

