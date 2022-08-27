ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege, and to ensure the return of any documents outside the scope of the search warrant.

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further, suggesting the Justice Department will have a chance to raise objections to the judge’s intentions. In other recent high-profile cases in which a special master has been appointed, the person has been a former judge.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s estate “specifying all property seized.” The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

KSB
4d ago

I think it’s hilarious that trump signed a sweeping National Security law in 2018 that would punish anyone who takes or mishandles classified and TS/CSI documents. This exact law could be the one thing that take him down!! 🙏🏻

Reply(8)
36
Aldyth Joiner
4d ago

Quit treating criminals with more rights than law abiding citizens. Lock him up and complete investigation like the regular Joe Blow he is

Reply(6)
51
John Dow
4d ago

If they let Trump get off lightly with a slap on the hand for compromising our Country safety and security will cause a lots of distrust and disrespect toward our justice system.....Not Cool

Reply(1)
11
