ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Samsonova beats Sasnovich in Cleveland for 2nd title in row

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Liudmila Samsonova of Russia won her second straight WTA Tour title, beating seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match at Tennis in The Land on Saturday.

Samsonova, ranked No. 45 in the world, did not lose a set in five matches at the U.S. Open tuneup in Cleveland. She claimed the Citi Open crown in Washington three weeks ago and heads to New York with a career-best, 10-match winning streak.

No. 36 Sasnovich was seeking her initial WTA championship, but never held the lead in the 72-minute final on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Samsonova broke her in all four service games in the opening set.

“I’m a little bit sad right now, but I’m happy for Liuda, who is going to be top 10 soon, I hope,” said Sasnovich, who is 0-4 in career finals. “She is so humble, educated and a kind person. I tried to do my best, but Luda was better today.”

The unseeded Samsonova displayed precision shot-making on back-to-back days, having ended Bernarda Pera’s 13-match win streak in just 53 minutes in the semifinals. She won 32 of 36 service points against Pera, then converted 31 of 46 against Sasnovich.

Samsonova wrapped up her third career title with a baseline backhand that caught the tape and fell softly in front of a charging Sasnovich.

Both players were listed as individuals by the WTA, which has suspended recognition of the Russian and Belarus tennis federations following their nations’ invasion of Ukraine.

“We were both without the flag this week, so I want to give very big congratulations to Sasha and her team,” Sasnovich said. “We heard you fans so, so loud through the week. Thank you. I hope to be back next year.”

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia was the inaugural Tennis in the Land champion in 2021, but did not return to the tournament.

Second seeds Nicole Melichar-Martin of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia captured the doubles final 7-5, 6-3 over fourth-seeded Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

Melichar-Martin and Perez won their first championship as a team after finishing second at Toronto and Cincinnati earlier this year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Brooksby ousts No. 25 Coric in 2nd round | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 2 p.m. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek had no trouble with Sloane Stephens, beating the 2017 U.S. Open champion 6-3, 6-2 to move into the third round. In her WTA Tour-leading 50th win of the season, Swiatek easily handled her first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Stephens’ serve four times.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (five, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three) (four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000. NORTH5. 02-08-15-16-28 (two, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $52,000. Pick 3. 0-1-6 (zero, one, six) Powerball. 07-08-19-24-28,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Helbiz Media Partners with OneFootball to Extend Serie BKT in the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Helbiz Media announced that Helbiz Live will begin distributing all Serie BKT Championship matches through the OneFootball platform on a pay-per-view basis in the United States starting today. This partnership extends the reach of both Serie BKT and Helbiz Live and allows committed and new fans to easily access matches how they want. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005712/en/ “Italian football has international appeal and there are few markets that show growth potential in the sport like the United States,” said Helbiz Live CEO Matteo Mammi. “This will help grow the reach of Helbiz Live, expand the base of Serie BKT fans and help build a strong foundation of fans looking to tune in more than just single games. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with OneFootball to achieve this.” (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy