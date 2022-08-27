ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Barbershop gives free haircuts ahead of back to school

By Eric Piotrowski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaWl0_0hY5HRfa00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you look good, you feel good.

Students in the area got free haircuts on Saturday to look the part for the first day of school.

The barbershop, “Tray’s Fade Lounge” on Main Street says they wanted to host a community day to help families out. barbers were giving free haircuts for students in the area.

“The reason I wanted to do this today was to show people we can come together as one ever since the Jefferson incident we can all come together for something positive instead of something negative and we can all join together as one for a couple of hours and show the community love,” said Travonte Jones, the owner of the shop.

The barber shop also gave away free school supplies and food for anyone that stopped by.

ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader.

 https://wivb.com

