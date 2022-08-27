ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NBC Chicago

Huskers' Scott Frost Says He and New OC Mark Whipple on Same Page

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Tuesday there is no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the Cornhuskers' season-opening loss to Northwestern in Ireland. Frost, 15-30 over five seasons, said in his remarks minutes after the 31-28 loss that the Huskers need...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Chicago

Where in Chicago to Watch Norte Dame Football Games

Meteorological fall official begins Thursday, and with it comes cooler temperatures, shorter days, and of course, college football season. And after falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, Notre Dame opens their 2022 season on the road this Saturday, taking on Ohio State in Columbus. After falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Fighting Irish are looking for a breakthrough with new head coach Marcus Freeman leading the charge.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Playoffs: When Do the Sky Play Next?

Chicago Sky playoffs: When do the Sky play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky evened the series between them and the Connecticut Sun in the semi-finals of the WNBA playoffs. The series is now 1-1 after Wednesday's win at home. The team's next game is on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaquan Brisker Confident He'll Play Week 1 Vs. 49ers

Jaquan Brisker: 'I’ll be 120%' by Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On a day when the Bears made six waiver claims, including 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, their biggest addition came from someone coming out of the trainers room. After missing the past several weeks with a thumb injury, Jaquan Brisker returned to practice on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Reacts to Team Releasing DL Khyiris Tonga

Ex-Bear reacts to team releasing DL Khyiris Tonga originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday. The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team. In reciprocation to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Candace Parker Scores 22, Sky Beat Sun 85-77 to Tie Series

Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Colts GM Upset About Bears Claiming LB Sterling Weatherford

Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Place WR N'Keal Harry on Injured Reserve

Bears place WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears announced they placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve Thursday. Harry suffered an ankle injury back in early August after landing awkwardly from a catch he made during training camp. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022

White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox End 5-Game Skid Behind Lance Lynn, Beat Royals 4-2

White Sox end 5-game skid behind Lynn, beat Royals 4-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Illinois Colleges Rank on Best Colleges in America List

Three colleges in Illinois have been named some of the best in the nation, according to a new list. Niche, a platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America based on a methodology that includes data from the U.S. Department of Education, reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more, a press release stated.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

White Sox Miguel Cairo Shows Praise for Tony La Russa Amidst Absence

Miguel Cairo shows praise for Tony La Russa amidst absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Miguel Cairo is ready to take on the manager spot. Everyday skipper Tony La Russa will fly to Arizona on Wednesday night to undergo further evaluations from a heart specialist about an ongoing medical condition. He missed Tuesday's game against the Royals due to the issue.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

