Huskers' Scott Frost Says He and New OC Mark Whipple on Same Page
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Tuesday there is no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the Cornhuskers' season-opening loss to Northwestern in Ireland. Frost, 15-30 over five seasons, said in his remarks minutes after the 31-28 loss that the Huskers need...
NBC Chicago
Where in Chicago to Watch Norte Dame Football Games
Meteorological fall official begins Thursday, and with it comes cooler temperatures, shorter days, and of course, college football season. And after falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, Notre Dame opens their 2022 season on the road this Saturday, taking on Ohio State in Columbus. After falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Fighting Irish are looking for a breakthrough with new head coach Marcus Freeman leading the charge.
Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Keeps Eye on Critics to Motivate Team Before Ohio State Matchup
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had some fun ahead of Notre Dame's first game against Ohio State. The first-year head coach joked about the game's point spread. "I'm going to write that down. You said...
Chicago Sky Playoffs: When Do the Sky Play Next?
The Chicago Sky evened the series between them and the Connecticut Sun in the semi-finals of the WNBA playoffs. The series is now 1-1 after Wednesday's win at home. The team's next game is on...
SB Head Coach Lists Bears' Justin Fields Among Elite Quarterbacks
Justin Fields has garnered the utmost amount of praise a young quarterback can receive from players, ex-NFL stars and coaches. This praise might be the most credible and promising. When head coach Burce Arians was...
Bears' Jaquan Brisker Confident He'll Play Week 1 Vs. 49ers
On a day when the Bears made six waiver claims, including 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, their biggest addition came from someone coming out of the trainers room. After missing the past several weeks with a thumb injury, Jaquan Brisker returned to practice on Wednesday.
Ex-Bear Reacts to Team Releasing DL Khyiris Tonga
Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday. The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team. In reciprocation to...
Candace Parker Scores 22, Sky Beat Sun 85-77 to Tie Series
Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.
Why Bears Taking No-Lose Chance on Alex Leatherwood Is Right Move
LAKE FOREST – Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player the Bears should be looking to add. A former first-round pick in need of a second chance after flaming out with his first team. Low risk, high reward. On Wednesday, the Bears claimed the former Las Vegas Raiders...
Colts GM Upset About Bears Claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker...
Bears Place WR N'Keal Harry on Injured Reserve
The Chicago Bears announced they placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve Thursday. Harry suffered an ankle injury back in early August after landing awkwardly from a catch he made during training camp. He was...
NBC Chicago
As Meteorological Fall Begins, National Forecast Predicts a ‘Bone-Chilling' Chicago Winter
While Meteorological fall begins Thursday with warm, even summer-like temperatures and mostly clear blue skies through Labor Day weekend, the Chicago area isn't quite predicted to stay that way as the days continue to get shorter, according to a new national forecast. The Old Farmer's Almanac on Tuesday released its...
White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox Have Tony La Russa in Mind Ahead of Finale Vs. Royals
The Chicago White Sox will try for their first series victory in nearly three weeks on Thursday without manager Tony La Russa, who remains out indefinitely as he undergoes medical testing in Arizona.
White Sox End 5-Game Skid Behind Lance Lynn, Beat Royals 4-2
Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
3 Illinois Colleges Rank on Best Colleges in America List
Three colleges in Illinois have been named some of the best in the nation, according to a new list. Niche, a platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America based on a methodology that includes data from the U.S. Department of Education, reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more, a press release stated.
After Texas Bused Migrants to Chicago, What to Know About the Program Lightfoot Calls ‘Racist'
Dozens of migrants are waking up in Chicago Thursday for the first time after they arrived in the city Wednesday as part of a program from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, designed to bus asylum-seekers from Texas to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." "We are very happy to be in Chicago, which...
Cubs' Christopher Morel Earns Attention of Mookie Betts, Other Stars
Hours before Wednesday's Cubs win over the Blue Jays, Christopher Morel posted a photo of him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Instagram. Morel captioned the post thanking Guerrero Jr. while sharing his respect and...
NBC Chicago
As Weed, Mold Allergy Seasons Hit Their Peak in Illinois, Here's When You May Find Relief
This won't surprise the thousands of Chicago-area residents that suffer from seasonal allergies, but weed and mold allergens are hitting high levels in the region, and it may be a while before relief could arrive. According to the National Allergy Bureau's measuring station in suburban Melrose Park, both weed...
White Sox Miguel Cairo Shows Praise for Tony La Russa Amidst Absence
Miguel Cairo is ready to take on the manager spot. Everyday skipper Tony La Russa will fly to Arizona on Wednesday night to undergo further evaluations from a heart specialist about an ongoing medical condition. He missed Tuesday's game against the Royals due to the issue.
