Meteorological fall official begins Thursday, and with it comes cooler temperatures, shorter days, and of course, college football season. And after falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, Notre Dame opens their 2022 season on the road this Saturday, taking on Ohio State in Columbus. After falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Fighting Irish are looking for a breakthrough with new head coach Marcus Freeman leading the charge.

