The heat wave has arrived
High pressure is building over the Southwest, and it's making itself comfortable with no plans to leave before the holiday weekend. This dome of hot air will bring afternoon temperatures up to 10° above the seasonal average. Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Get ready for a heat wave!
The average high temperature for Palm Springs this week is 107°, but highs will stray above that through the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves into place. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for much of Southern California from Tuesday through Monday. Temperatures around the low desert could climb as high as 115°.
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 31 at 9:22PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 116. * WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty...
4 families sue US over Navy fuel-tainted Hawaii tap water
HONOLULU (AP) — Four families have filed a lawsuit against the United States, saying the Navy “harbored toxic secrets” when jet fuel contaminated drinking water for 93,000 military members and civilians in Hawaii. The lawsuit says they continue to suffer maladies such as seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues. They are the first of what’s expected to be hundreds of additional claims from those who ingested the toxic water. At least twice last year, thousands of gallons of jet fuel from a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm leaked into a well that supplied water to homes and offices in and around Pearl Harbor. The Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Florida sues FDA over ‘delay’ of low-cost drug importations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has sued federal health officials, accusing them of stalling the state’s plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference Wednesday. He says the agencies have wrongfully delayed Florida’s drug importation proposal for almost two years. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry for years has faced complaints over high prices and has been able to successfully lobby against proposals to import drugs at lower costs. Critics have argued importing drugs could lead to risks of counterfeit or ineffective medications that would be difficult for American governments to regulate.
GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture says it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped. They’ll go into vehicles with GM’s Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Eventually the plant should help GM’s EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Maryland Prepaid College Trust calculation error leaves families in limbo
BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A state agency that offers savings plans to help families pay for college is experiencing issues. Multiple families tell 11 News that their Maryland 529 accounts are frozen. Maryland 529 says they’re working with an auditor to resolve an ongoing error. But parents say they...
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election. The White House and local labor union leaders Monday said that Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and also go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade. The White House says Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.” Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is looking forward to the visit and will attend the event with Biden.
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he’d prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The comments appeared in a viral video that has sparked concern from Catholics as well as one of the town’s best-known residents, Gov. Ned Lamont. A spokesperson for the state Department of Education confirmed on Wednesday the agency “will be opening an investigation based off the allegations of misconduct.” The video was released by Project Veritas, a conservative group known for using undercover methods to reveal supposed liberal bias.
