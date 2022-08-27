Read full article on original website
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
Reminisce: Celebrating labor: Remembering the first Allen County Labor Day Parade
LIMA — Lima was a little late recognizing the new Labor Day holiday, but when it did on a Monday in September 131 years ago, the celebration was a doozy. The “Workingman’s Fourth of July,” as the newspapers called it, featured a parade long enough that when the first units had completed an eight-block square they caught up with the tail-end, an acrobat dangling from a hot air balloon, speeches, concerts, fireworks, ball games and a foot race in which a third of the field was knocked out by a misbehaving horse. At one point during the races, the militia was brought in to restore order. Earlier in the day, a runaway team of horses forced city fathers to leap for their lives from a carriage.
Births
Aug. 29 — Kathryn and Nolan Neidert, Fort Jennings, boy; Christianna Williams and Frank Waters, Lima, girl. Aug. 29 — Jessica and Jon Hartzog, Wapakoneta, boy; Kayla and Cody Mathew, Columbus Grove, girl; Mary and Joshua Richardson, Lima, boy. Aug. 30 — Whitney and Heath Girardot, Van Wert,...
Submissions sought for cutest baby contest
MINSTER — Minster-New Bremen Right to Life will hold its 28th annual cutest baby contest during Minster’s Oktoberfest celebration, which is scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Any child up to age 3 is eligible for the contest. All photos submitted must be no larger than 8×10...
Kathie and Tom Kentner
WAPAKONETA — Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kentner are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Kentner and the former Kathie Leahy were married September 14, 1957, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Canton. They are the parents of seven children, Kevin (Jan) Kentner, Mike Kentner, Matt (Amy) Kentner, Melissa...
Free naloxone kits available Wednesday
LIMA — Free naloxone overdose reversal kits and training will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at BrightView, 1505 N. Cole St., Lima. The overdose awareness event will provide educational opportunities and giveaways for those interested in learning more about addiction treatment. Flags to memorialize those lost to overdose will also be available.
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
Putnam County court records
Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
Farmers Market: Grin from ear to ear
Brian Farler, left, buys from Juliette Duncan and Jacob Lugibihl at the Farmers Market in downtown Lima on Tuesday afternoon. Vendors had fresh and local in-season produce, plants, homemade baked goods, soaps, honey and more.
Lima Senior spikers down LCC
Lima Senior won 25-18, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-18. Lima Senior’s Tillie Nelson had 13 kills, eight digs and two aces and Aniyah Fisher had 11 kills and three blocks. Mallory Gipson had 24 assists and Tatum Twining had seven digs. For LCC, Emma Donley had 25 digs and three kills and Carolina Kill had six kills and 11 digs. Alice Reif had three kills and six digs and Sophie Miller had 26 assists and five digs.
No injuries reported in Bath Township bus crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — No suspected injuries were reported after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sugar Street and Bible Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. The minor crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. when a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven...
