Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
SF's wave-activated organ plays sounds of the sea
SAN FRANCISCO -- On a jetty in San Francisco's Marina District, visitors can see iconic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the downtown, and Pacific Heights. They can also listen to sounds of the sea made by the one-of-a-kind Wave Organ. "The Wave Organ is a wave-activated musical instrument," creator...
ABC7 Chicago
DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young teens
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dept. of Justice is warning of a rise in what's called rainbow fentanyl- a brightly colored version of the synthetic opioid that dealers are using to target teens and young adults. A California-based nonprofit FentCheck says Bay Area businesses are already seeing impacts. "It's becoming a...
ABC7 Chicago
93-year-old woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at senior living facility: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A 93-year-old woman was pronounced dead after police confirmed she ingested toxic chemicals at a senior living facility in California. "I'm concerned that the level of care is not adequate because issues like this shouldn't happen. This is very major since it resulted in a death," said June Lee.
Comments / 0