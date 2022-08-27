ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

SF's wave-activated organ plays sounds of the sea

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a jetty in San Francisco's Marina District, visitors can see iconic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the downtown, and Pacific Heights. They can also listen to sounds of the sea made by the one-of-a-kind Wave Organ. "The Wave Organ is a wave-activated musical instrument," creator...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young teens

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dept. of Justice is warning of a rise in what's called rainbow fentanyl- a brightly colored version of the synthetic opioid that dealers are using to target teens and young adults. A California-based nonprofit FentCheck says Bay Area businesses are already seeing impacts. "It's becoming a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

