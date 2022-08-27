The Greene County Historical Society invites everyone to their next monthly program. This Friday, keynote speakers Lynn Menz and Margaret Hamilton will present “A Brief History of Greene County Trees” at 12:45pm at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Historical Church. Menz is a former science teacher and will talk about his knowledge of trees in the community as he also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee. Hamilton also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee and will share her historical knowledge of the trees in the county. For several years, the Jefferson Tree Committee has worked with Greene County middle school students to plant trees annually in the city’s right of ways.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO