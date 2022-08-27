Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora
Funeral services for Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora, will be Wednesday, August 31st at 1 pm at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry
Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Michael. Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 on Thursday September 1. Services. will be held at 10AM on Friday September 2...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center
Celebration of Life for Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center, will be at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Adel, IA at 4-6 PM. Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral services will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Adel, IA. at 10AM Saturday, September 3, 2022. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marissa Christensen Is The Adair County Nominee For Miss Heart Of The USA
A resident of Stuart will represent Adair County in a prestigious national pageant. Marissa Christensen was recently nominated to participate in the 2023 Miss Heart of the USA Pageant. The pageant is a national scholarship program that focuses on teaching young ladies the importance of giving back to their community. Christensen says she has competed in many pageants and won before including three state titles at the Iowa Miss Amazing and the Dreams Made True pageant. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio how exciting it is to compete in the Miss Heart of the USA Pageant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Regency Park in Jefferson to Host Java and Juice on Friday
Jefferson and surrounding communities are invited to two opportunities to learn about some businesses in Jefferson. Tourism and Events Coordinator with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Matt Wetrich says the next Java and Juice takes place tomorrow at 9:30am at Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Attendees will not only learn about the business and the changes with Regency, but can also make community announcements about other events and activities that are coming up.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Historic Village Promotes Cleaning Cemeteries With Program
The Guthrie County Historic Village will hold a program with the mission to teach the community how to properly take care of a cemetery. The “Saving Our Historic Cemeteries,” is a program that will be on September 10th from 9am until noon at the Richland Cemetery in Bagely but the last day to register is on September 8th.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/1/2022)-Iowa State Patrol Trooper Shelby McCreedy
Iowa State Patrol District 4 Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy talks about the next holiday initiative during Labor Day.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Cowbell” rivalry one of Iowa’s oldest
High school football teams based in Jefferson and Perry have played for a Cowbell donated in 1928 by the Rotary Clubs of the two communities. The winning team takes the cowbell home until bringing it to the game the next year. It is one of Iowa’s oldest high school football “trophy” games, but teams from these two communities actually played each other in football for the first time in 1898 when the Perry YMCA team beat the Jefferson High School team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
History of Greene County Trees with Historical Society Program
The Greene County Historical Society invites everyone to their next monthly program. This Friday, keynote speakers Lynn Menz and Margaret Hamilton will present “A Brief History of Greene County Trees” at 12:45pm at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Historical Church. Menz is a former science teacher and will talk about his knowledge of trees in the community as he also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee. Hamilton also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee and will share her historical knowledge of the trees in the county. For several years, the Jefferson Tree Committee has worked with Greene County middle school students to plant trees annually in the city’s right of ways.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Teal and Dove Hunting Starts Today In Iowa
The beginning of September is an exciting time for some hunting as dove and teal season opens up in Iowa. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeremy King says that the season is now open for those wanting to hunt doves or teal. King says people should be aware that the teal shooting time is different from any other waterfowl duck seasons. He states the shooting hours are from sunrise to sunset.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Community Celebrates Nearly 16 Year Career Of Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
The Dallas County Law Enforcement Center held an open house on Wednesday to celebrate Sheriff Chad Leonard who after nearly 16 years as sheriff has decided to retire. Recently retired Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard went through five elections as sheriff and won each one but now he is retired. During the open house numerous community members along with other law enforcement members came out to celebrate his career which Leonard said he was thankful for after spending 28 years in law enforcement.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Nate Westre Stuart Chamber of Commerce
We discuss RVTV with Nate Westre a member of the Stuart Chamber of Commerce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Booster Club Membership Drive
The Perry Booster Club assists and supports activities in the Perry Community School District and they are looking for more members. The 2022-23 membership drive will soon begin with forms heading to the mailboxes of residents in the Perry School District asking if they would like to join their organization with a variety of levels from $10 all the way up to $1,000 with perks along the way such as two season passes to all home athletic events for the highest level.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Lions Club to Host Labor Day Weekend Breakfast Fundraiser
This weekend is the return of an annual fundraiser for one active organization in a Greene County town. The Grand Junction Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast at the Lakeside Shelterhouse at Spring Lake Park Sunday from 7:30-10am. The menu consists of whole hog sausage, along with 7-Up pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk while supplies last. Take out orders are also made available that day.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tieryn Tucker Earns FFA American Degree
A Greene County High School graduate recently achieved a milestone with an award through an agricultural organization. Tieryn Tucker earned the American Degree with Greene County FFA. The 2020 high school graduate explains that the main component to receive FFA’s highest honor was by doing a supervised agricultural experience (SAE), which is where you take classroom knowledge and apply it to real world learning to prepare for the job market.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dogs Invited to Spend Sunday at Jefferson Pool
On the final day that the Jefferson Municipal Pool is open for the year, it will be invaded by some of our furry friends. Animal Protection and Education (APE) Charity of Paton and Boone Owner Linn Price is hosting the annual Doggie Paddle this Sunday from 5-6pm at the pool. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio dogs and their owners are encouraged to spend an hour at the pool for a free-will donation. She notes this is a fundraiser event for APE to continue to provide low cost spay and neutering services for pets. Additionally, there will be dog toys for the canines to enjoy while in the pool.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Labor Day Closures in Jefferson
With the Labor Day holiday coming up, several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Public Library and Jefferson Post Office will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.
Comments / 1