Poyer returns to practice; McKenzie exits early

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - While punter Matt Araiza was not on the field in any capacity for the Buffalo Bills at practice on Saturday, safety Jordan Poyer was, and practicing for the first time since injuring his elbow back on Aug. 2.

Poyer wore a red non-contact jersey during the roughly one hour and 10-minute session just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Poyer’s return is welcome news to the team after they wrapped up the preseason on Friday night and now look ahead to their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

While it's normal practice policy that the media is not allowed to tweet or report on things happening until after the practice has ended, including attendance, a Bills representative immediately informed the media on-hand that Araiza would not be practicing and allowed it to be reported.

Also practicing on Saturday was defensive back Cam Lewis, who left Friday night’s 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers to have his nose x-rayed and never returned to action.

However, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie left practice early and did not return after coming up limping following an 11-on-11 rep. McKenzie started limping after the play, then walked over to a trainer, ultimately walking with him into the fieldhouse.

Players who were present, but did not practice included defensive tackles Tim Settle and Eli Ankou, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, and offensive linemen Greg Mancz and Tommy Doyle.

Tight end O.J. Howard also worked off to the side, but also participated in some of the practice.

The team will be off Sunday before returning to practice on Monday. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to their final 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

