ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Poyer returns to practice; McKenzie exits early

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M07QQ_0hY5GS5S00

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - While punter Matt Araiza was not on the field in any capacity for the Buffalo Bills at practice on Saturday, safety Jordan Poyer was, and practicing for the first time since injuring his elbow back on Aug. 2.

Poyer wore a red non-contact jersey during the roughly one hour and 10-minute session just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Poyer’s return is welcome news to the team after they wrapped up the preseason on Friday night and now look ahead to their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

While it's normal practice policy that the media is not allowed to tweet or report on things happening until after the practice has ended, including attendance, a Bills representative immediately informed the media on-hand that Araiza would not be practicing and allowed it to be reported.

Also practicing on Saturday was defensive back Cam Lewis, who left Friday night’s 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers to have his nose x-rayed and never returned to action.

However, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie left practice early and did not return after coming up limping following an 11-on-11 rep. McKenzie started limping after the play, then walked over to a trainer, ultimately walking with him into the fieldhouse.

Players who were present, but did not practice included defensive tackles Tim Settle and Eli Ankou, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, and offensive linemen Greg Mancz and Tommy Doyle.

Tight end O.J. Howard also worked off to the side, but also participated in some of the practice.

The team will be off Sunday before returning to practice on Monday. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to their final 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrBaj_0hY5GS5S00
Photo credit Outlet Liquor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
WGR550

Jordan Poyer feels he'll be ready for opening night

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was practicing for a second-straight day on Monday wearing a red non-contact jersey. Poyer injured his elbow in early August, and the team has been careful not to bring him back too soon. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Gentry
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
826
Followers
3K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy