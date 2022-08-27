ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police de-escalate potentially dangerous situation at Cobb Corners Taco Bell

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bd5c_0hY5GL9b00

A man was involuntarily committed on Saturday after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in the Taco Bell restaurant at the Cobb Corners shopping center along Benvenue Road in the northwestern part of the city, police said.

Brian Torman, 33, was transported to Nash UNC Health Care and once he is released from medical care, he also is going to be served with warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, police Lt. Ryan Hepler said in a news release.

State law allows for a person to be evaluated and hospitalized against his or her own wishes if there is clear evidence the person is dangerous to himself or herself or others.

Hepler said the case involving Torman can be traced to when officers at 11 a.m. responded to the 1500 block of Benvenue about a call about a person with a weapon.

When the officers arrived in the area, they found Torman had struck Alice Drake, 61, with the machete, Hepler said.

Drake was treated by emergency medical services personnel and transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released, Hepler said.

As officers were investigating the assault, they came into contact with Torman in the Taco Bell, Hepler said.

The Taco Bell is in the 1400 block of Benvenue.

And Hepler said officers quickly identified Torman as armed with the machete and experiencing a mental crisis.

Officers began to talk with Torman and de-escalated the situation and he was taken into custody without any harm to him or the officers, Hepler said.

The police department subsequently determined Torman had robbed a person in the Taco Bell prior to the arrival of the officers, Hepler said.

The victim, Levon Applewhite, 57, was not injured, Hepler said.

In the news release, Hepler emphasized a call for service involving people in a crisis is a very volatile situation for the officers and civilians involved.

Hepler said the police department emphasizes de-escalation training and said the officers involved in the incident on Saturday had undergone de-escalation training during their careers.

Generally, the purpose of de-escalation training is to teach law enforcement officers to slow down, create space and use communication techniques to defuse a potentially dangerous situation.

And Hepler said one of the officers who responded on Saturday is a certified crisis intervention team member, that is, with the training and skills to respond to a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies

A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Escalation#Police Training#Unc Health Care#Cobb Corners#Nash Unc Health Care#The Taco Bell
Daily Mail

Black Minister who was handcuffed and arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers as a favour shortly after Sunday service will sue 'racist' police

A Black pastor who was handcuffed while watering his neighbour's flowers intends to sue the 'racist' police who arrested him within 'moments' of seeing him. Michael Jennings was arrested in May while helping to garden the property of a neighbour who was out of town. Another neighbour mistakenly called the...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire

At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries

A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
KENNESAW, GA
Fox News

Suspect in custody after police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in California

A man accused of shooting a police officer in the face and then leading SWAT on an hours-long standoff in southern California is in custody. The Arcadia Police Department was initially dispatched to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was "disturbing the peace," Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous said during a press conference.
ARCADIA, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 men arrested after posing as US marshals in Arizona home invasion, officials say

Three men were arrested after authorities say they lied about being U.S. marshals before breaking into a home in western Arizona early Wednesday morning. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 4:47 a.m. to a home in Golden Valley, a community several miles west of Kingman, to reports of a home invasion involving three men wearing camouflage and face masks while demanding entry.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
goodmorningamerica.com

Employee who attempted to disarm gunman among those killed in supermarket shooting, police say

An employee who attempted to disarm a gunman was among the victims of a deadly shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. local time at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, a small city about 130 miles southeast of Oregon's capital, Salem. Two people were killed in the Safeway, and the armed suspect was also found dead inside the store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Bend Police Department's communications director, Sheila Miller.
BEND, OR
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy