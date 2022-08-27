Police de-escalate potentially dangerous situation at Cobb Corners Taco Bell

A man was involuntarily committed on Saturday after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in the Taco Bell restaurant at the Cobb Corners shopping center along Benvenue Road in the northwestern part of the city, police said.

Brian Torman, 33, was transported to Nash UNC Health Care and once he is released from medical care, he also is going to be served with warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, police Lt. Ryan Hepler said in a news release.

State law allows for a person to be evaluated and hospitalized against his or her own wishes if there is clear evidence the person is dangerous to himself or herself or others.

Hepler said the case involving Torman can be traced to when officers at 11 a.m. responded to the 1500 block of Benvenue about a call about a person with a weapon.

When the officers arrived in the area, they found Torman had struck Alice Drake, 61, with the machete, Hepler said.

Drake was treated by emergency medical services personnel and transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released, Hepler said.

As officers were investigating the assault, they came into contact with Torman in the Taco Bell, Hepler said.

The Taco Bell is in the 1400 block of Benvenue.

And Hepler said officers quickly identified Torman as armed with the machete and experiencing a mental crisis.

Officers began to talk with Torman and de-escalated the situation and he was taken into custody without any harm to him or the officers, Hepler said.

The police department subsequently determined Torman had robbed a person in the Taco Bell prior to the arrival of the officers, Hepler said.

The victim, Levon Applewhite, 57, was not injured, Hepler said.

In the news release, Hepler emphasized a call for service involving people in a crisis is a very volatile situation for the officers and civilians involved.

Hepler said the police department emphasizes de-escalation training and said the officers involved in the incident on Saturday had undergone de-escalation training during their careers.

Generally, the purpose of de-escalation training is to teach law enforcement officers to slow down, create space and use communication techniques to defuse a potentially dangerous situation.

And Hepler said one of the officers who responded on Saturday is a certified crisis intervention team member, that is, with the training and skills to respond to a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.