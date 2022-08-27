ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Society
Bibb County, GA
Society
Macon, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

One killed in overnight wreck near downtown Macon

MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 12:26 am. It was reported that a...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out
wgxa.tv

Metro Atlanta man sentenced to over a decade in Peach County meth case

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Metro Atlanta resident who was arrested for supplying meth to Peach County has been sentenced. Victor Penaloza Sanchez of Cartersville has been sentenced to serve 150 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. “Methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities in our...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Proposal, if approved, would increase property taxes in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Property owners in Warner Robins may see a slight increase in their property taxes soon. The City of Warner Robins has adopted a tentative millage rate increase of 1.068 mills for properties within Houston County and 1.271 mills for properties in Peach County. Those increases...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy