wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
wgxa.tv
MISSING: Bibb investigators looking for man not seen, heard from since April 2022
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who's been missing since spring of this year. The sheriff's office states that a friend of 47-year-old Freddie DeWayne King last saw him on April 15, 2022. Ten days later, on April 25, 2022, Bibb County patrol deputies...
41nbc.com
Man arrested early Thursday for attempting to steal catalytic converters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest was made early Thursday morning after a call came in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in response to loud sawing noises heard near the Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Poplar Street. The BCSO says 34-year-old Trent...
wgxa.tv
'It's a complex problem': Bibb County Sheriff's office cites two panhandlers in two years
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Life hasn't always been easy for Sharon Guilford. "When I moved here to Georgia, I said I'd never be homeless, sure enough, I was for eight months, when my car got taken, I lived four months in my car and the rest of it when my car got taken," Guilford said.
wgxa.tv
One killed in overnight wreck near downtown Macon
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 12:26 am. It was reported that a...
wgxa.tv
Stacey Abrams calls for mental health resources in Georgia after death of Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- "Their child, instead of getting the help she needed, received a funeral," Stacey Abrams said. Attorney Ben Crump and Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams visited Clark Atlanta University to address what they call a mental health crisis in Georgia. One they believe was brought to light by the death of Brianna Grier.
wgxa.tv
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to over a decade in Peach County meth case
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Metro Atlanta resident who was arrested for supplying meth to Peach County has been sentenced. Victor Penaloza Sanchez of Cartersville has been sentenced to serve 150 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. “Methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities in our...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
wgxa.tv
Start 'em young: 15-year-old teenagers encouraged to join Gray Fire Department
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA)-- When the seconds matter, it's all-hands-on-deck -- even the young ones. "I would like to see at least ten a year come through the program," Chief of Gray Fire Department, John Eisele said. Chief Eisele says at just 15 years old your child can join the force...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
wgxa.tv
Proposal, if approved, would increase property taxes in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Property owners in Warner Robins may see a slight increase in their property taxes soon. The City of Warner Robins has adopted a tentative millage rate increase of 1.068 mills for properties within Houston County and 1.271 mills for properties in Peach County. Those increases...
17-year-old shot by Georgia deputy during stolen vehicle call
The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Hancock County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a 17-year-old from Sparta. According...
'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI.
