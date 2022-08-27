Read full article on original website
1 Trapped in Vehicle After Traffic Collision with Suspected DUI Driver
San Fernando, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected DUI driver slammed into another vehicle trapping that driver in the wreckage on the 200 block of South Brand Boulevard in the city of San Fernando at an intersection near the San Fernando Mall. San Fernando City Police and the Los Angeles...
theavtimes.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday
LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, Sept. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second of two motorists killed in Woodland Hills area crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at...
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and narcotics
A Canyon Country resident was arrested as a convicted felon in possession of firearms and narcotics on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, in an e-mail to The Signal, “SCV deputies with the Crime Impact Team...
glendaleca.gov
Male Arrested for Identity Theft
Just before 3:30 p.m. on August 25, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer responded to a gas station on the 300 block of S. Verdugo Rd. regarding a male who was parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time and refusing to leave. The officer contacted the male, identified as 30-year-old Raffe Mirzakhanyan of Glendale, who stated he needed a jump for the car. Assisting units arrived, and a consensual pat down of Mirzakhanyan produced a folded knife and a piece of foil with burnt residue. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced more drug paraphernalia along with a prescription of Buprenorphine in someone else’s name, and several documents containing other people’s personal identifying information. Mirzakhanyan was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing narcotics, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies today in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach PD officer who was responding to radio call, CHP says
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sunset Beach over the weekend by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
Man severely injured after being dragged under van by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights, LAPD says
A man who fell off an electric scooter in the Hollenbeck area ended up being dragged down the street by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the run, police say.
Antelope Valley Press
Reward extended in 2017 murder case
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, introduced, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes. They were murdered in Lancaster, in 2017.
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
3 Killed, 2 Injured in Santa Clarita Traffic Collision
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, CA: Three people were killed and two injured in a traffic collision late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted as a result of the crash.
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
theavtimes.com
LASD disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, Aug. 31, disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
