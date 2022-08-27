ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
theavtimes.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, Sept. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Checkpoints#Palmdale#Palmdale Boulevard#Palmdale Dui#Drov
theavtimes.com

Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
glendaleca.gov

Male Arrested for Identity Theft

Just before 3:30 p.m. on August 25, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer responded to a gas station on the 300 block of S. Verdugo Rd. regarding a male who was parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time and refusing to leave. The officer contacted the male, identified as 30-year-old Raffe Mirzakhanyan of Glendale, who stated he needed a jump for the car. Assisting units arrived, and a consensual pat down of Mirzakhanyan produced a folded knife and a piece of foil with burnt residue. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced more drug paraphernalia along with a prescription of Buprenorphine in someone else’s name, and several documents containing other people’s personal identifying information. Mirzakhanyan was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing narcotics, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
GLENDALE, CA
KGET

Two arrested on murder, arson charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Reward extended in 2017 murder case

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, introduced, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes. They were murdered in Lancaster, in 2017.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Santa Clarita Traffic Collision

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, CA: Three people were killed and two injured in a traffic collision late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted as a result of the crash.
theavtimes.com

LASD disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, Aug. 31, disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy