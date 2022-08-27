Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary
"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."
Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT
"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0." In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
Jimmy Hart Claims Jerry Lawler Did Not Think WWE HOFer Would Draw A Dime
Jimmy Hart earned the nickname of "The Mouth Of The South" over his four-decade career. He has never been afraid to speak his mind. Now, he has revealed what Jerry "The King" Lawler first thought of Hulk Hogan when he saw him wrestle in the early days of his career.
Every Paul Heyman Guy, Ranked By Accomplishments
Paul Heyman belongs on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling managers. Heyman's gift of gab -– and penchant for making himself so punchable -– is something you just can't teach. More than a mere mouthpiece, Heyman is a fully realized character — a brash, yuppie slimeball with the Midas Touch, able to elevate numerous talent by lowering himself into the proverbial mud. Other managers have clients, but Heyman has "Paul Heyman Guys." That tells you something.
Bobby Fish Confirms 'There's Still Conflict' With Another Top AEW Tag Star
Bobby Fish isn't afraid to blur the lines of reality — as a matter of fact, he thinks that's good for business. Fish recently fired up his new podcast, "Undisputed," and talked to his co-hosts about how he recently had the good kind of tension with Dax Harwood backstage. Fish made clear he'd say names because, in his words, "Who gives a f***."
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
WWE SmackDown Star Will Challenge Carmelo Hayes For NA Title At Worlds Collide
"NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes finally has an opponent for this Sunday's Worlds Collide event. At the end of Tuesday night's episode of "NXT 2.0," Hayes and Trick Williams came down to the ring. Hayes was upset about not yet having a match at Worlds Collide. He decided not to defend his title because no one is on his level. After that, the lights went out and Ricochet made his "NXT" return.
Cardi B Names Her All-Time Favorite WWE Entrance Song
Few people know as much about music than hip-hop sensation Cardi B, and while music isn't the main focus of the wrestling business, it certainly plays a huge part. Entrance songs for talent help to set the mood and can describe a character without them having to do anything, and on Twitter, Cardi revealed which song she thinks has been the best in WWE history. Cardi was clear with her answer, stating, "I LIE ,I CHEAT ,I STEAL....EDDIE GUERRERO." The WWE Hall Of Famer's song was incredibly popular during his run with the company, and it is one that certainly described his characteristics, with this being merely the latest sign of how much the popular musician loves professional wrestling.
Shayna Baszler Addresses Ronda Rousey's Relationship With The WWE Universe
Shayna Baszler has shed some light on Ronda Rousey's relationship with the WWE Universe. Baszler and Rousey are longtime friends. They were training partners at the Glendale Fighting Club MMA gym, and they're now top stars in the "WWE SmackDown" women's division. But while Baszler is generally seen as a stellar "NXT" talent who's been largely misused on the main roster, Rousey has a more complicated relationship with WWE fans. When she first surfaced as a member of the WWE roster back in early 2018, Rousey was largely embraced by the audience. As time went on, however, Rousey started hearing boos, despite being presented as a babyface.
Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Reminds Dutch Mantell Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Dutch Mantell has decades of experience at the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry, so impressing him isn't exactly the easiest task. That's exactly what Dexter Lumis has done, however. The former "NXT" star made his surprise return to WWE at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "WWE Raw" after having been released from the company back in April. Lumis attempted to hop the barricade out of the crowd, but security stopped him — he's continued to make similar appearances on WWE programming in the ensuing weeks.
Wardlow Reveals Injury He Wrestled With During AEW Blood & Guts
In one of AEW's first shows back with a full capacity environment, Wardlow took part in AEW's first ever Blood & Guts Match in 2021. In the violent match, Wardlow teamed up with Pinnacle stablemates Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, and his former storyline employer MJF, to take on the Inner Circle, a Jericho-led group with members Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz. Wardlow opened up about an injury that he went into the match with that the AEW medical team was not made aware of ahead of time.
