Mobile County, AL

Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
Peak hurricane season - changes expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
Escambia Co. Deputies: Missing child found

UPDATE — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Kalayia Martin. ———————————————————————————————————————— ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said […]
Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
It’s hot and humid; disturbances in the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps are heating up a bit, and rain chances are lowering for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 on Tuesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day Weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
