More than 150 cash in on free gasoline voucher
As people continue to cope with inflation at a 40-year high, one local mortuary and gas station partnered up to give some relief at the pump.
utv44.com
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
Government Technology
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT puts fresh coat of paint on east side of Bankhead Tunnel in effort to keep trucks from entering
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time and time again, locals have seen 18-wheelers try to drive through the Bankhead Tunnel to no success. In fact, they leave behind a ton of damage and a traffic nightmare. There’s a brand-new coat of paint on the east entrance as the Alabama Department of...
utv44.com
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
Eruption in the water: Dog left shaken after encounter with herd of manatees
"I was laying out and Flip was playing in the water and I saw what I thought was a giant whale, actually kind of got scared and I went back up to the house and I saw it was about eight to ten manatees."
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
WALA-TV FOX10
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
Escambia Co. Deputies: Missing child found
UPDATE — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Kalayia Martin. ———————————————————————————————————————— ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said […]
Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating several incidents at two schools
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four juveniles were arrested and are in custody at the Strickland Youth Center. All accused of threatening to shoot up Grand Bay middle school, according to investigators. This all happened Tuesday. After talking to the principal and other students, they were able to identify four...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
It’s hot and humid; disturbances in the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps are heating up a bit, and rain chances are lowering for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 on Tuesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day Weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
