Read full article on original website
Related
Officials in Pulaski County claim more prison beds will help violent crime problem
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to curbing violent crime there are a lot of opinions and ideas. Pulaski County officials think they may have a solution to the problem – or at the very least, something close to it. "First of all, Arkansas ranks fourth in...
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
republic-online.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
KATV
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Jalopnik
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Little Rock Police still searching for a suspect on four-month anniversary of homicide
Little Rock Police are still searching for answers on the four-month anniversary of the city's 27th homicide.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkadelphian.com
Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause
MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart man receives 30-year prison sentence in the shooting death of Zack Geans
A man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a Stuttgart man killed in 2019. According to court records, Chyvontae L. Powell was sentenced for the shooting death of Zack Geans, 20. The shooting happened in the Rock Island neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2019. Shortly after Gean’s...
Man dies after arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
Short term renters in Little Rock could see increasing fees
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you have an Airbnb or Vrbo property in Little Rock, you could have to pay more fees soon. An ordinance on the city's agenda has stated new regulations on short-term properties that will begin if the board votes to approve it. The city said all of this is being done in the name of safety.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Comments / 2