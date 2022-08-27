Read full article on original website
Local women organize to bring more addiction recovery resources to Twin Ports
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Five women who lost a loved one to addiction this year are now organizing to bring more recovery resources to the Twin Ports. According to the Superior Police Department, in 2019, officers responded to 45 overdoses, six of which were fatal. In 2020, they...
City by City: Bayfield, Chisholm, Aurora
Bayfield, WI- A local event is getting a huge boost in promotion The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has awarded the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau $29, 763 to promote their inaugural Art Escape event. The nine-day event will connect art lovers with the artists who live in and are inspired by Bayfield County and Madeline Island. There will be open houses, demonstrations and more. The grant will help with a variety of marketing opportunities to launch this new event. It also coincides with the 59th annual Bayfield Festival of the Arts and Gallery Tour.
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth
Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Monday night rain will morph into Tuesday sunshine
A big low brought 2.5″ of rain to places like Rice Lake, MN early Monday morning. Come Monday night, the tail end of the low could keep showers going until midnight especially for Minnesota rather than Wisconsin or the U.P. On Tuesday, a big high will claim the sky and we’ll set up for several sunny, summery days. Our next rain chance may not arrive until next Friday.
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
