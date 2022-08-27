ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

City by City: Bayfield, Chisholm, Aurora

Bayfield, WI- A local event is getting a huge boost in promotion The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has awarded the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau $29, 763 to promote their inaugural Art Escape event. The nine-day event will connect art lovers with the artists who live in and are inspired by Bayfield County and Madeline Island. There will be open houses, demonstrations and more. The grant will help with a variety of marketing opportunities to launch this new event. It also coincides with the 59th annual Bayfield Festival of the Arts and Gallery Tour.
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth

Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Monday night rain will morph into Tuesday sunshine

A big low brought 2.5″ of rain to places like Rice Lake, MN early Monday morning. Come Monday night, the tail end of the low could keep showers going until midnight especially for Minnesota rather than Wisconsin or the U.P. On Tuesday, a big high will claim the sky and we’ll set up for several sunny, summery days. Our next rain chance may not arrive until next Friday.
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper

BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
