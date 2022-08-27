Bayfield, WI- A local event is getting a huge boost in promotion The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has awarded the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau $29, 763 to promote their inaugural Art Escape event. The nine-day event will connect art lovers with the artists who live in and are inspired by Bayfield County and Madeline Island. There will be open houses, demonstrations and more. The grant will help with a variety of marketing opportunities to launch this new event. It also coincides with the 59th annual Bayfield Festival of the Arts and Gallery Tour.

