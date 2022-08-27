'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Release Date, Teaser, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Read full article on original website
8 Movie Sets That Were Allegedly “Torture” To Work On, And 9 That Were An Absolute Delight
Megan Fox criticized Michael Bay after working with him on Transformers and said, "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."
Marvel Villain Thanos Enters Top 10 Most Popular Disney-Inspired Baby Names
Thanos is one of the ten most popular baby names inspired by Disney properties, according to a new study published by OrganicBabyFormula.com (via Comic Book). The research takes into account the increase in popularity of each name one year after its debut, with Thanos rising an impressive 2,892 positions in the Social Security Administration's Name Popularity Index in the last four years.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
‘Guns Akimbo’ Filmmaker Jason Howden to Direct Adaptation of His Comic ‘Monsters Of Metal’
Jason Howden's comic book series Monsters of Metal is rocking its way into a film adaptation. The director and writer of Guns Akimbo will work with Llexi Leon, founder of Opus Comics and its parent company, Incendium, to adapt his comic for the big screen. Howden started as a visual...
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Jason Bateman Joins Taron Egerton in Upcoming Thriller 'Carry On'
Actor Jason Bateman has joined the cast of Carry On, an upcoming thriller film set to be produced by Netflix and Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The actor is set to star alongside Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in the film, which will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Shallows.
Who Is King Durin III? The Dwarf-lord of 'The Rings of Power,' Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back further into the Middle-earth timeline than we’ve ever seen on screen before. Although Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy told the story of Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) first encounter with the One Ring, The Rings of Power takes place amidst the Second Age of Middle-earth. When the dark lord Sauron first rises to power and constructs the One Ring, the clans of men, Elves, and Dwarves form a united alliance to take down the ultimate evil. It’s a story that’s heavily inspired by Tolkien’s experiences fighting in World War II. Facing the threat of fascism, Tolkien was inspired by the idea that the world’s forces could unite to defeat the Nazi movement.
Female Filmmakers: 10 Groundbreaking Movies Directed by Women
From 1894 to 1922, French Alice Guy Blaché was the first woman to ever direct a movie. She was also one of the first filmmakers to make a narrative fiction film: a 1896 short called The Cabbage Fairy. While Blanché's accomplishment isn't talked about as much as it should be, it is a undoubtedly notable one in women's history. Apart from directing, Blanché also wrote, produced, and created costume designs for her films.
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
Telluride Film Festival Includes World Premieres of Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ and Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’
The Telluride Film Festival announced the full lineup for its 2022 edition, which includes the world premiere of Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, Sarah Poley’s Women Talking, Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Polley is also one of the artists to get a Silver Medallion tribute during the festival, together with Cate Blanchett and documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins.
How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Tonight
It feel like we've been waiting for ages, but Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally getting released today, September 1, with two episodes. The highly-anticipated live-action series set in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy and explores Middle-Earth’s stories before Sauron became the Lord of the Ring.
'Scream 6' Wraps Filming
The town of Woodsboro simply cannot get the break it deserves. But who's complaining? And now, the sixth installment in the Scream slasher series, inspired by the original Wes Craven picture, has already concluded production. The film crew announced the completion of Scream 6 filming via their official Instagram account, thanking producer, Ron Lynch, for selecting the Blackmore Productions set as the film's shooting location.
Who Created the Rings of Power? The History of Celebrimbor, Explained
The highly anticipated fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon's biggest gamble into original content so far. Although the studio has found success with its adaptations of the Jack Ryan and Reacher franchises, crafting a new series within the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth comes with high expectations. Tolkien’s fans are renowned for their passion, and Peter Jackson’s film trilogy attracted a whole new generation to enter the world of Dwarves, Elves, Orcs, Dragons, and Hobbits.
'The English' Trailer Shows Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a Violent Western
The first trailer for the Prime Video Western series The English has arrived, and it showcases a mother’s determination to get back at the man whom she views as being behind the death of her son. From the mind of the thrice Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick,...
What's New on HBO Max in September 2022
There's more to HBO Max than just new episodes of House of the Dragon this September. This month, the critical and box office hit Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be making its streaming debut on the service. The Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson-led sci-fi disaster film Moonfall will also be making its streaming debut on HBO Max in the month of September. Several of your favorite comfort shows will be making their way to HBO Max this September, including all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, all five seasons of Living Single, all five seasons of Gotham, and new seasons of Impractical Jokers and Young Sheldon. This September will also bring plenty of reality shows from the Magnolia network over to HBO Max including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and Homegrown.
Five Years Later, Rian Johnson Is “Even More Proud” of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
It would be an understatement to say that director Rian Johnson’s ambitious Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a divisive film. Released in 2017 to glowing critical reviews but scathing reactions from a certain section of fans, The Last Jedi prompted a hasty course-correction from which the franchise never really recovered. But five years down the line, Johnson told Empire in a recent interview, he is “even more proud” of the film he made.
Collider
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series
We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': What's Happened With Abomination Up Until Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Superhuman Law", Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life gets even more complicated when, for her first assignment at her new law firm, she is forced to represent incarcerated super-villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth). Although this is only Roth's third Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Blonsky is actually one of the franchise's oldest recurring characters. He first appeared in the franchise's second film, way back in 2008, and is an important figure in MCU history. If you need a refresher about him, or need to know what he's been up to since his latest appearance in the franchise, look no further.
