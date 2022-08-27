Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
Group brings awareness to drug overdoses at Rockton River Market
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — People all over the glob recognized International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. It is held each year to bring attention to overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends. The Rockton River Market had a special memorial in recognition of the day. Organizers […]
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
Feds send Rockford man to prison for selling automatic gun devices
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javaughn Hixson, 23, was sentenced to 5 and a half years in federal prison last week for selling “Glock switches,” devices that convert a firearm into a machine gun. Hixson was arrested on January 4th, 2021, the passenger in a car involved in a chase from Rockford Police. Police said they […]
Trial set in case of mom accused of medically abusing children
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her children will stand trial next year. According to court records, Kathryn Williams is scheduled for a Jan. 6, 2023, bench trial in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Williams, 52, is accused of 24 offenses, including two counts of attempted murder and eight counts of […]
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
wclo.com
HealthNet plans mural on it’s new building
A local non-profit appears to be embracing the Art Infusion event in Janesville. HealthNet of Rock County is dressing up it’s new clinic on South Franklin Street in Janesville with a mural. CEO Ian Hedges says Madison artist Amy Zaremba has been hired to paint a mural for Art...
wclo.com
Public information meetings planned for WIS 81 study
The City of Beloit and the Stateline Area Transportation Study partner to evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, access, and multimodal accommodations along Highway 81. Senior Traffic Engineer Lee Gibbs says the study runs from Highway 213 to Milwaukee Road and includes parts of Liberty Avenue, Fourth Street, Portland Avenue, and White Avenue.
wclo.com
YWCA’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is September 29th
Hundreds of local men turn out for a unique event that has them sporting some uncomfortable footwear. YWCA Rock County Communications Director Kari Dray says Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will take place on September 29th beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dray says for the first time ever the event...
wclo.com
Man accused in Bond Park shooting stands mute
A 19-year old former Illinois man who’s accused of shooting another 19-year-old at Bond Park in Janesville in June stands mute on charges in Rock County Court. Dereese Fields, represented by Robert Howard, appeared in front of Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer Wednesday afternoon where the court entered not guilty pleas on Fields’ behalf.
wclo.com
Local assembly representative receives 400 responses to legislative survey
A local assembly representative sees an overwhelming response to her legislative survey. 44th Assembly district Representative Sue Conley says she mailed it out to several thousand people in April and received back nearly 400 responses. The Janesville Democrat says 65 percent of respondents felt marijuana should be legalized and taxed,...
wclo.com
Beloit Health System breaking ground on new birth center
Beloit Health Systems will be breaking ground Tuesday morning on a new birth center in Roscoe. Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Cox says the birth center will offer an alternative model for patient care by providing comforts of home like fully equipped bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting area and other amenties.
Beloit Police looking for arson suspect
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house. […]
MyStateline.com
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
wclo.com
Janesville City Council expresses concern over WSCC project
Janesville City Council members are expressing concerns about the proposed price tag of the new Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. Council member Michael Jackson says he’s wavering on his support of the project and that after the cost increases it has impacted the project in a negative way and he’s waiting for the next shoe to drop.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Thousands of Beanie Babies found in Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were many things people collected throughout the 90’s, but not like Beanie Babies The toys were stuffed with pellets, or beans, rather than the conventional stuffing. One Rockford house was still filled with Beanie Babies nearly 30 years later. Jolly Estate Sales could not believe the amount of Beanie Babies […]
wclo.com
Residents get first look at potential future of JATCO site in Janesville
Residents got first details on a potential intermodal rail center on the former JATCO site in Janesville at a Wednesday evening open house. Valor Victoria Chief Operations Officer Meghan Marsden said the site is a logical choice for this type of operation in that it already has the rail accessibility and that it will do something similar to what GM used to do, it will just be containers getting shipped instead of vehicles.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?
