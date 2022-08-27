Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly pressured several Wisconsin lawmakers to change the 2020 election results in the state, according to emails obtained by both The Washington Post and CBS News. Ginni Thomas reportedly reached out to the chair of the Wisconsin Senate...
Attorney with ties to Oath Keepers arrested on charges related to Capitol attack
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Kellye SoRelle, an attorney with ties to the Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors charged SoRelle with four counts, including conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and tampering with documents, according to the federal indictment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams promises door-to- checks on gun permits; 'stretch out' NYPD resources
Mayor Eric Adams promised Thursday that investigators will check New Yorkers’ gun permits by going door-to-door, drawing comparisons to inquiries into his character while he was becoming an NYPD officer.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0