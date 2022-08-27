Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Kellye SoRelle, an attorney with ties to the Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors charged SoRelle with four counts, including conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and tampering with documents, according to the federal indictment.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 MINUTES AGO