Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford beats Errol Spence Jr says Canelo Alvarez

By Allan Fox: Canelo Alvarez is picking Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr in a potential welterweight undisputed championship fight this year. Canelo likes the skills of Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and is impressed with the way he’s able to seamlessly switch from southpaw to orthodox stance without losing anything.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
SPORTS
PWMania

Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO

Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
TULSA, OK
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight

Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return

Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
WWE
Whiskey Riff

HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV

This is the documentary we need. If you don’t remember, exactly a year ago a high school called Bishop Sycamore out of Columbus, Ohio, squared off against the mighty IMG Academy on national television. ESPN producers and announcers were told that Bishop Sycamore was a prep school for aspiring college football players, and claimed they had a number of players receiving division one offers and looks. However, Bishop Sycamore lied about the whole thing. In fact, Bishop Sycamore wasn’t even […] The post HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City

Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face To Face in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE - WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference today ahead of their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) The 12-round match is the first fight under...
COMBAT SPORTS

