Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Terence Crawford beats Errol Spence Jr says Canelo Alvarez
By Allan Fox: Canelo Alvarez is picking Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr in a potential welterweight undisputed championship fight this year. Canelo likes the skills of Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and is impressed with the way he’s able to seamlessly switch from southpaw to orthodox stance without losing anything.
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO
Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
Andy Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Is Strong & Hard – I Didn't Cherry Pick & Can’t Look Past Him
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. believes he’s set himself up for a stiff test when he squares off against credible Cuban contender Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) will turn...
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight
Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
WWE・
HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV
This is the documentary we need. If you don’t remember, exactly a year ago a high school called Bishop Sycamore out of Columbus, Ohio, squared off against the mighty IMG Academy on national television. ESPN producers and announcers were told that Bishop Sycamore was a prep school for aspiring college football players, and claimed they had a number of players receiving division one offers and looks. However, Bishop Sycamore lied about the whole thing. In fact, Bishop Sycamore wasn’t even […] The post HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Golovkin: I Don't Need To Fight Like Bivol To Get Advantage Over Canelo
Gennadiy Golovkin sees no reason to emulate the style of Dmitry Bivol in the upcoming trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division and was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA world champion Bivol. The Mexican superstar drops back to super...
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Jr. Is Very Dangerous, But My Hands Are Just As Fast
LOS ANGELES – It’ll be a classic heavyweight tilt between two uncrowned top-ten contenders when Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. meet in a FOX Sports pay-per-view main event on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old southpaw Ortiz will have to overcome a...
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
Gillberto Ramirez 'Very Confident' He'll Beat Bivol, No Rematch Clause in Deal
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is so confident in his ability to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, that he told Golden Boy Promotions he is willing to “fight on the moon if necessary” - according to Golden Boy Promotions' matchmaker Robert Diaz. “When Zurdo signed with...
Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City
Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face To Face in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, UAE - WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference today ahead of their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) The 12-round match is the first fight under...
