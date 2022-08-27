ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia. The governors of both states made the announcement Wednesday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the first 65 donated trailers are being transported this...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates. A statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus

State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

KY transportation cabinet offering $2,500 reward to curb copper wire theft

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services

FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan man wanted for murder

COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, Illinois, on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, Michigan, was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
COLP, IL

