wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia. The governors of both states made the announcement Wednesday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the first 65 donated trailers are being transported this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Western KY transportation crew assisting with eastern KY flood relief efforts
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-member crew and several trucks loaded with supplied rolled out of Lyon County on Monday morning, headed to help eastern KY flood relief efforts in Perry, Letcher, and Pike counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crew members will focus a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates. A statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams takes on claims of election fraud
PADUCAH — Months ahead of the midterm election in Kentucky, Secretary of State Michael Adams continues to find himself combating election conspiracy fallout from the 2020 election and the primary in May. That is some of what he shared with an audience Wednesday as guest speaker at Paducah Rotary...
wpsdlocal6.com
A truck spilled Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, shutting down traffic
(CNN) — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department said in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus
State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
wpsdlocal6.com
Independents fastest growing political affiliation in Kentucky, secretary of state says
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says voter registration as independent or under other political affiliations is outpacing Democrat and Republican registration. Adams says "other" registration grew at more than twice the rate of either major party in July. “Political allegiances are in flux,” Adams said in a news release...
wpsdlocal6.com
$300 million in energy bill assistance available for Illinois families starting Sept. 1
Starting on Thursday, Illinoisans who need help with their energy bills can apply for assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says $300 million in energy assistance funding is available, thanks to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. "Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY transportation cabinet offering $2,500 reward to curb copper wire theft
LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services
FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG finds McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate open records act regarding request made July 12
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding a request submitted on July 12, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says, because the sheriff's office issued a timely response via an official who had the authority to respond to the request.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan man wanted for murder
COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, Illinois, on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, Michigan, was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
