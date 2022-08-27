ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kuathletics.com

⚽️ Jayhawks Host Boilermakers Thursday at Rock Chalk Park

Purdue (2-2) vs. Kansas (3-1) LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return to Rock Chalk Park for the first time in 11 days on Thursday night as they play the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. CT. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive thundersticks. Kansas (3-1) enters the...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Unveil Game Day Enhancements for 2022 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas Football season is now just days away and while you can expect to see a new team on the field under second year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas Athletics is also set to unveil several game day features for fans in 2022. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lance Leipold’s second season at Kansas begins under the Friday Night Lights of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as the Jayhawks host Tennessee Tech on September 2 at 7 p.m. Kansas will open its season with a Friday night game for the second-straight season after...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Football Schedules Nevada for 2023, 2029 Seasons

Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas Football announced a future home-and-home series with the University of Nevada today. The Jayhawks will travel to Reno to take on the Wolf Pack on Sept. 16, 2023, for the first game in the series. Nevada will then travel to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks on Sept. 15, 2029.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚽️ Pasar, Kante Named Big 12 Players of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar and freshman defender Assa Kante each received conference honors for their performances last week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Pasar was selected as Goalkeeper of the Week and Kante was named Freshman of the Week. Pasar recorded her second shutout...
LAWRENCE, KS

