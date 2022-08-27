ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Madrigal Continues Impactful Return to Chicago Cubs Lineup

By Ethan Duer
Inside The Cubs
 4 days ago

After multiple injury setbacks, Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is healthy and once again an important part of the everyday lineup.

When the Chicago Cubs traded closer Craig Kimbrel across town to the Chicago White Sox last July, baseball fans were quick to say that the Cubs took the losing end of the trade.

Nick Madrigal is trying hard to prove them otherwise, as is Kimbrel.

After missing time this season with various injuries, the 2018 first-round draft pick has been one of the best offensive threats for the Cubs ever since returning to the lineup.

In 18 games since his August 4 return, the Oregon State product is second on the team this month in batting average (.281), sixth in OPS (.716), and lowest in strikeouts (min. 50 PA) with seven. He is tied for the fourth-most hits (18) but has done so in six fewer games than August Cubs hit leader Ian Happ.

Six multi-hit games this month have helped Madrigal reach that number, too.

His recent stretch of August success occurs when the Cubs faithful and organization are seeing for the first time what a full-time playing, healthy Madrigal can bring to the team’s lineup.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal at Wrigley Field.

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old’s current numbers mirror those that offered the Cubs promise of what they were getting in return for their closer Kimbrel at the 2021 trade deadline.

Before Madrigal was sidelined with an injury that required hamstring surgery, and up until his last game on June 9 with the White Sox he was leading their offense in batting average (.305) and hits (61.)

His 7.9 strikeout percentage was the lowest on the team.

Now in 2022, the once third-ranked White Sox prospect has advanced his game in one facet that shows just how immensely valuable he could be for the Cubs' future: his plate discipline.

Statistics across various categories display Madrigal’s improvement in how he is performing in the batter’s box, particularly how he has adapted to how pitchers throw to him.

Madrigal is swinging and missing at breaking balls seven percent less than he was last year. He has also raised his ability to swing and make contact with pitches outside of the strike zone by four percent.

Congruent with his timing improvements, he is pulling the ball exactly 10 percent more than he was last season.

Chicago Cubs Nick Madrigal in Atlanta earlier this season.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into action on Saturday in Milwaukee, he has the Cubs' third-best BABIP (.316) this month while his 9.6 strikeout percentage is a team-low (min. 10 PA).

As Madrigal looks to complete 2022 in the Chicago everyday lineup, glimpses of the second baseman’s success indicates his high ceiling in the majors. If remaining healthy and productive, four more years of team control offers the Cubs a chance to make him an integral part of their next championship run.

Atlanta, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Ian Happ
Nick Madrigal
Craig Kimbrel
Inside The Cubs

