Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas governor places state’s first legal sports bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) placed the state’s first legal sports bet on Thursday, wagering $15 that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl this year. Kelly tweeted that she placed the bet at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kan. “Let’s just say that I’m really...
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
NFL executives don't love Patriots' playoff chances in the AFC
The early returns for the New England Patriots this training camp haven’t been sterling, and a few voices around the league have their doubts about their playoff prospects.
NFL・
Report: Titans Make Derrick Henry Highest-Paid RB in 2022
Despite the move, the team reportedly didn’t add years to his deal, and 2023 will be the last season of his contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin football did something no other school did in the NFL Top 100
The NFL Top 100 list is an annual tradition that always sparks debate around the football community. There should be no debating, however, that Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt deserved their spots in the top ten. Taylor went from unranked heading into last season all the way to No. 5 overall. Watt was just behind him at No. 6 in the overall rankings.
Comments / 0