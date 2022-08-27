ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Rabid#Nocturnal Animals#Swimming#A Lee County Sheriff#The Animal Health Center
WTVM

1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2 victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan says one male...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka seeks money from Lee County Commission for city park

Two years after Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for a 4-acre park, the town is still struggling to find funds to continue with its plans for the space. While the walking trail that was installed on the property last year gets regular use, and fireworks...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Body found in Macon County identified

The body found in Macon County Tuesday has been identified. Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson said the body of 30-year-old Joshua Barber was found on U.S. Hwy 29 North. Sheriff Brunson said Barber is believed to be a missing person out of Loxley. As of right now, the sheriff’s...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Crash involving school bus on Colin Powell Pkwy in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a crash involving a Phenix City school bus. According to school officials, the accident occurred on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City around 2 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, there appeared to be a vehicle flipped on its side.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn. On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Bicyclist killed in traffic accident

A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
ECLECTIC, AL
WSFA

Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy