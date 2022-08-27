Read full article on original website
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family desperate for info as search continues for missing father from Alabama
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. Barber was in Valley, Alabama, and said he planned on returning to Loxley, where he was staying with friends. His family […]
WTVM
1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
WTVM
2 victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan says one male...
WSFA
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka seeks money from Lee County Commission for city park
Two years after Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for a 4-acre park, the town is still struggling to find funds to continue with its plans for the space. While the walking trail that was installed on the property last year gets regular use, and fireworks...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
WTVM
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
alabamanews.net
WTVM
Crash involving school bus on Colin Powell Pkwy in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a crash involving a Phenix City school bus. According to school officials, the accident occurred on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City around 2 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, there appeared to be a vehicle flipped on its side.
WTVM
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn. On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
WTVM
Lee County commissioners present Bill Harris’ family with plaque
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A plaque was presented to the family of Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at the latest Lee County Commission meeting. Harris died in June after a longtime battle with throat cancer. Before his passing, he worked for over 30 years in the Lee County Coroner’s...
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
tallasseetribune.com
WSFA
