Anyone interested in learning more about the election process or applying for a job with the Cobb elections team should mark the September 10 open house on the calendar. The ribbon cutting for the new Marietta building at 995 Roswell St. NE will take place at 11 a.m. The open house, with tours of the building, including some behind-the-scenes areas, will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. There will be giveaways and light refreshments.

