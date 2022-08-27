Read full article on original website
Cobb County weather forecast Thursday September 1
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday September 1 with a high near 91 degrees. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Thursday September 1?. Thursday overnight the skies should be clear with a low of around 71 degrees. What will the weather...
September 2022
COVID in Cobb County: report from Wednesday August 31, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 31, 2022. The…. Climate and Weather, Uncategorized September 1, 2022. Cobb County weather...
COVID in Cobb County: report from Wednesday August 31, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 31, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
AAA will offer its Tow-to-go program to help keep alcohol-impaired drivers off the roads
AAA — The Auto Club Group is offering its Tow to Go service for people who had too much to drink and had not prepared ahead with designated drivers. The service will be available from Friday, 6 p.m. Friday, September 2 to 6 a.m. Tuesday September 6. We’ve reprinted...
Accidentally car-free in Cobb County Part 6: a walk to the public library
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
Marietta City Manager recommends interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell as permanent chief
Marietta interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell has been recommended by City Manager Bill Bruton to take on the job permanently. Appointed by Mr. Bruton, Ferrell has served as the department’s interim chief since February 1, 2022, upon the retirement of former Chief Dan Flynn. Ferrell joined the Marietta Police Department in 1990 and has served the City of Marietta in numerous law enforcement roles over his 32-year career.
Brown Bag Lunchtime Concerts return with a concert by Scotty Paulk tomorrow on Marietta Square
Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities announced on the City of Marietta website that the popular Brown Bag Lunchtime Concerts will return tomorrow, September 1 at noon with a concert by Scotty Paulk in Glover Park in Marietta Square. Follow this link to learn about Scotty Paulk. The announcement gives the...
Kennesaw recycling services on the line due to cost under proposed contract
Kennesaw City Council will vote next week on a new contract with BFI Waste Services to continue sanitation services by Republic, but a hike in price may mean less bang for the buck. The city put out a request for proposals, but despite initial interest from three companies, BFI was...
Lisa Cupid and Monique Sheffield appointed to leadership positions in National Association of Counties
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield have been appointed to leadership positions in the National Association of Counties (NACo). According to a news release from the county, NACo President Denise Winfrey appointed Cupid to chair the Economic Development Subcommittee, part...
Cobb elections open house and job fair to be held at new headquarters
Anyone interested in learning more about the election process or applying for a job with the Cobb elections team should mark the September 10 open house on the calendar. The ribbon cutting for the new Marietta building at 995 Roswell St. NE will take place at 11 a.m. The open house, with tours of the building, including some behind-the-scenes areas, will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. There will be giveaways and light refreshments.
Mableton Improvement coalition announces inaugural Economic Development Summit
The Mableton Improvement Coalition distributed the following press release about their upcoming Economic Development Summit, coming to the Riverside EpiCenter on September 30:. MABLETON, GA September 1, 2022 – Mableton community advocacy nonprofit group (“MIC”) will host the inaugural Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth on Friday, September 30, 9AM – 4:30PM.
Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns as more voters start to tune in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta.
Superintendents Ragsdale, Rivera join students for NAACP education forum
Getting back to normal during a pandemic, with the Uvalde school shooting tragedy fresh on everyone’s minds, is no easy task for staff and students, as addressed in Tuesday’s Cobb County NAACP education forum. Four students joined Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Marietta City Superintendent Grant Rivera, and...
