Read full article on original website
Related
CAMPBELL: Planning your wheat fertility program, start now by soil testing
Wheat planting is just around the corner, so now is the time to get your soil sampling done to have good information on which to base your fertilizer inputs. The nutrients for which wheat is most likely to show responses statewide are nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P). Wheat is the most P-responsive crop we grow in Kansas, and while P removal with wheat may be less than with corn or soybeans, the relative yield response is often the highest. Therefore, knowledge of P soil test levels and fertilizer needs will be valuable.
News from the Oil Patch: Grants to help plug abandoned wells
The government awarded $560 million dollars in grants to 24 states to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, including several in our area. The Kansas Corporation Commission last week announced its plans for the first $25 million from last year's infrastructure bill. The eight target projects include 31 abandoned wells in Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, and another 22 wells in Pratt and Barber counties. The KCC is expecting future grants adding another $33 million to the state's well-plugging fund, which has already plugged more than 11-thousand wells. The first eight target projects include plans to plug a total of 2,352 wells. Of those, 2,247 are in eastern Kansas. There are also 52 wells in projects at or near the Colorado border. According to the announcement, this is only a partial solution. The state will still need to collect industry fees to pay for continuing efforts to find and plug abandoned wells.
Kansas food banks' shelves bare; inflation likely to blame
Higher food costs as well as other essentials, such as gas, are driving more people to use area food banks. Theresa Hill, director of the Community Assistance Center food bank, said she has seen a significant increase in demand for food. "I just spent $700 last month at Walmart. ......
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system
Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton Commission approves 2023 budget, raises for employees
For weeks the Barton County Commission has talked about coming in at revenue neutral or better for the 2023 budget. Wednesday the governing body walked the walk. The commission approved a 2023 mill levy of 43.381, a reduction of nearly three mills from last year's budget. The new budget comes in $11,000 under the revenue-neutral rate set by last year's budget.
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Public meeting set on expanding US 56 Highway east of Great Bend
Talks of expanding U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, into a four-lane expressway have been ongoing for years. The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public meeting on Sept. 15 in Great Bend to discuss the proposed plans to expand the highway. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett...
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
GB extension agent: Drought conditions impacting plant, insect life
Rains on Saturday and Monday evening will help a little but not much. The state continues to suffer through a drought with now 72 percent of Kansas listed in at least a moderate drought, 57 percent at a severe level, and 32 percent in extreme conditions. Ten percent of the state, mostly in the southwest, is listed at exceptional drought.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
Kids Ag Day committee ready for 4th graders in Barton County
Roughly 400 fourth graders from Barton County experienced the agriculture life at last year’s Kids Ag Day, and organizers are expecting similar numbers for next week’s event. The 29th annual Kids Ag Day is Sept. 7 and will allow the grade school students a chance to get more...
Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
KMW Loaders to hold tour Thursday celebrating apprenticeship program
This Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This press conference honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. Following the event, KMW has offered...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0