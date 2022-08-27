ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Planning your wheat fertility program, start now by soil testing

Wheat planting is just around the corner, so now is the time to get your soil sampling done to have good information on which to base your fertilizer inputs. The nutrients for which wheat is most likely to show responses statewide are nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P). Wheat is the most P-responsive crop we grow in Kansas, and while P removal with wheat may be less than with corn or soybeans, the relative yield response is often the highest. Therefore, knowledge of P soil test levels and fertilizer needs will be valuable.
News from the Oil Patch: Grants to help plug abandoned wells

The government awarded $560 million dollars in grants to 24 states to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, including several in our area. The Kansas Corporation Commission last week announced its plans for the first $25 million from last year's infrastructure bill. The eight target projects include 31 abandoned wells in Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, and another 22 wells in Pratt and Barber counties. The KCC is expecting future grants adding another $33 million to the state's well-plugging fund, which has already plugged more than 11-thousand wells. The first eight target projects include plans to plug a total of 2,352 wells. Of those, 2,247 are in eastern Kansas. There are also 52 wells in projects at or near the Colorado border. According to the announcement, this is only a partial solution. The state will still need to collect industry fees to pay for continuing efforts to find and plug abandoned wells.
Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system

Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Barton Commission approves 2023 budget, raises for employees

For weeks the Barton County Commission has talked about coming in at revenue neutral or better for the 2023 budget. Wednesday the governing body walked the walk. The commission approved a 2023 mill levy of 43.381, a reduction of nearly three mills from last year's budget. The new budget comes in $11,000 under the revenue-neutral rate set by last year's budget.
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store

The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas

STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
