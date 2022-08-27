Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
PCA 2022 Report: Platinum Nova Cigars
Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Platinum Nova is a brand that has been garnering attention over the past few years. The company’s operations are run by CEO Leonor “Leo” Abzaradel who has worked on expanding the company’s portfolio as well as promoting the portfolio as a whole. At the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, there would be two new cigars introduced by Platinum Nova. In addition, Abzaradel would also introduce an accessories brand.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Kafie 1901 Cigars to Launch Reworked Portfolio Out of La Aurora
This week, Kafie 1901 Cigars announced plans for its reworked portfolio being produced out of the La Aurora factory. Late last year, owner Dr. Gaby Kafie announced he was shutting down his factory, Tabacalera G. Kafie y Cia in Honduras. Kafie made the decision to work with La Aurora and move his production to that factory in the Dominican Republic. The four existing blends in the portfolio have been significantly reworked, and the unreleased Kafie Serie L blend will also be making its debut.
Comments / 0