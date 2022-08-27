This week, Kafie 1901 Cigars announced plans for its reworked portfolio being produced out of the La Aurora factory. Late last year, owner Dr. Gaby Kafie announced he was shutting down his factory, Tabacalera G. Kafie y Cia in Honduras. Kafie made the decision to work with La Aurora and move his production to that factory in the Dominican Republic. The four existing blends in the portfolio have been significantly reworked, and the unreleased Kafie Serie L blend will also be making its debut.

