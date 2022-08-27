Read full article on original website
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Steven Thomas hired to lead Wetumpka boys basketball
The Wetumpka boys basketball team will have a new coach patrolling the sidelines this season. Wetumpka has hired Steven Thomas as its new head varsity boys basketball coach. He replaces Byron Gaskin, who was the head coach for the last three years and on staff for the last five. Thomas...
selmasun.com
Selma baseball star Gunnar Henderson hits first major league home run for Orioles Wednesday
Morgan Academy baseball star Gunnar Henderson was called up to play in the big leagues for the first time with the Orioles on Wednesday and hit his first major league home run on his second at-bat. In the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Henderson got his first career hit, a...
wtvy.com
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Grove Hill, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sweet Water High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No injury report from Saban: ‘When those guys are ready to play, we’ll let you know’
As the countdown to the 2022 season kickoff ticks down, Nick Saban said he wasn’t giving injury updates. Asked after Wednesday’s practice about four freshmen he mentioned early in August, Saban was brief. “No different,” he said. “I’m not going to give an injury report in here every...
Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes
The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
msn.com
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Herbert Blackmon of Orrville
Herbert Blackmon is a retired teacher. He was nominated for being a champion for the less fortunate and true servant leader. Blackmon spent 35 years in education, and now gives back to his community through special programs at the Five Points Community Development Center. “He has dedicated his retirement life...
elmoreautauganews.com
MAX Credit Union Announces a New Executive Vice President/ Chief Operating Officer
MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution based in. Montgomery, AL, is pleased to announce that Mike Hart has joined the leadership team as Executive. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Hart is an Alabama native and brings over 34 years of. financial institution experience to his new role at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
selmasun.com
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the...
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission to hire SROs, truancy officer for Sheriff's 'Division of School Safety'
The Perry County Commission is set to hire school resource officers (SROs) and a truancy officer in collaboration with the county sheriff's "Division of School Safety". According to an announcement from Albert Turner Jr. the county will hire four SROs for Francis Marion School and R.C. Hatch. "Before the newly...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
elmoreautauganews.com
Wanted for Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft. The offense occurred, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 11:10 a.m. at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took an HP Victus PC, valued at $699.00. The suspect exited the business through the garden center. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a brown sedan. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
Comments / 0