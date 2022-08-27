ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.

According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed.

"They were breeding these dogs for animal testing which is really hard to even say," Dianna George, Director of the Lois Pope Pet Clinic at Tri-County Animal Rescue, said. "It’s painful. It’s painful to even think they would do something like that."

George said the 4,000 beagles lived in neglect and abuse. Many of the pups came with no names, instead letters were tattooed on their ears.

"They didn't feed them," said George. "It’s like torture. It's like putting these dogs in a torture chamber. I'm just so glad we got them out of there."

Twenty-five of the 4,000 beagles were sent to Palm Beach County. The beagles will all be neutered and ready for a second chance at life.

"They really are going to make such great pets these guys," George said.

Tri-County Animal Rescue is putting the beagles up for adoption starting on Tuesday. For more information, you can click here .

