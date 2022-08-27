Read full article on original website
Related
The 3 best-kept secrets on the Georgia football roster
Georgia football has a roster that is divided, but not in a negative way. The Dawgs have players that the fans know and love, but there are also the unknown players who are itching to have coming-out parties in 2022. Before the Dawgs take on Oregon in Atlanta, the fans...
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
A Stetson Bennett commercial has been going around social media.
Top-50 SI99 Recruit Monroe Freeling Commits to Georgia
The national champion Bulldogs hit on the No. 4 offensive tackle, building momentum for Kirby Smart's strong 2023 class.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: UGA Lands Top Ranked Prospect in South Carolina
Georgia adds its 19th commit in the 2023 class. This time, an elite offensive lineman.
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
2023 OL Monroe Freeling Announces Commitment to SEC School
Monroe Freeling, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, announced a commitment to Georgia on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over other finalists Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Recycling Today
SungEel HiTech to build US recycling facility in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. The company is a subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd. According to a news release from Kemp’s office,...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Dan Lanning said as Oregon Ducks prepares for season opener against Georgia
No. 11 Oregon opens the 2022 season against No. 3 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to recap UO’s fall camp and look ahead to this week’s marquee matchup. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Sandra Deal laid to rest after weekend service in Gainesville
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal was laid to rest after a weekend memorial service in Gainesville: the 80 year-old Deal died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. She was First Lady during the two terms served by her husband, former Governor and former US Congressman Nathan Deal.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Athens District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker announced Monday that she planned to resign from her seat on the Athens-Clarke County commission effective Tuesday. Melissa Link says she run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Only minor injuries after fiery crash on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (CNN) -- A semi-truck and four other cars collided on I-285 in Georgia on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. All lanes on the interstate were shut down for hours. The DeKalb County Fire Department says three people were taken to...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
nddist.com
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
Athens man awaits sentencing after a shooting during car repo
There is a guilty plea from an Athens man who led Athens-Clarke County Police are on a chase after an attempt to repossess a car: 30 year-old Ceddrick Mercery pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Court documents say two people were attempting to repossess a car on Loblolly Road in Athens in September 2020 when they were nearly hit by the same vehicle as Mercery sped away from them while driving the car. He also fired gunshots at them. He ditched the car and ran away and was arrested a short time later. He’s looking at up to ten years in federal prison.
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1