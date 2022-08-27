There is a guilty plea from an Athens man who led Athens-Clarke County Police are on a chase after an attempt to repossess a car: 30 year-old Ceddrick Mercery pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Court documents say two people were attempting to repossess a car on Loblolly Road in Athens in September 2020 when they were nearly hit by the same vehicle as Mercery sped away from them while driving the car. He also fired gunshots at them. He ditched the car and ran away and was arrested a short time later. He’s looking at up to ten years in federal prison.

