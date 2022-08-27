Read full article on original website
Selma baseball star Gunnar Henderson hits first major league home run for Orioles Wednesday
Morgan Academy baseball star Gunnar Henderson was called up to play in the big leagues for the first time with the Orioles on Wednesday and hit his first major league home run on his second at-bat. In the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Henderson got his first career hit, a...
Grove Hill, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sweet Water High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Alabama wide receiver competition, injuries yield surprise starters
It did not take long after Jameson Williams began practicing for Alabama last year that Nick Saban knew the Ohio State transfer would be a “featured guy” in the Tide’s offense. The first year of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules yielded a ready-made star for Alabama’s offense...
Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes
The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the...
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
MAX Credit Union Announces a New Executive Vice President/ Chief Operating Officer
MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution based in. Montgomery, AL, is pleased to announce that Mike Hart has joined the leadership team as Executive. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Hart is an Alabama native and brings over 34 years of. financial institution experience to his new role at...
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
Alabama WIC Program seeks public comment about 2023 State Plan
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
Perry County Commission to receive grant from ADEM for cleanup program
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that the commission will receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for the county's participation a statewide dump site cleanup program. In his announcement on Facebook, Turner said that he met with ADEM Director Lance LaFleur this...
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
