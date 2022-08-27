ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

WSFA

Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes

The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month

Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Linus School Sports#Christian#American Football#Southern Academy
WSFA

Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
GEORGIANA, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, September 1, 2022

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Alabama WIC Program seeks public comment about 2023 State Plan

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Perry County Commission to receive grant from ADEM for cleanup program

Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that the commission will receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for the county's participation a statewide dump site cleanup program. In his announcement on Facebook, Turner said that he met with ADEM Director Lance LaFleur this...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
MONTGOMERY, AL

