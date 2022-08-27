ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 7

Ben Casarez ??
4d ago

💯 🇺🇸 Awesome Job By our Sheriff's Department Deputies & Sheriff Salazar.I know we as a Race have Intelligence within US..But as of late we have had more " flies on a pile of 💩" Than a Feed Lot. ( Pendejo's ) SO TO SAY...Do you not have Any PRIDE, HONOR, DIGNITY ,for yourself, Family, RAZA 🤨

Reply
3
News Channel 25

Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Bcso#Skyline Mesa
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault

SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX

