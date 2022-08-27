Read full article on original website
Ben Casarez ??
4d ago
💯 🇺🇸 Awesome Job By our Sheriff's Department Deputies & Sheriff Salazar.I know we as a Race have Intelligence within US..But as of late we have had more " flies on a pile of 💩" Than a Feed Lot. ( Pendejo's ) SO TO SAY...Do you not have Any PRIDE, HONOR, DIGNITY ,for yourself, Family, RAZA 🤨
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
Captive migrants struck by pickup truck after escape from South Side motel, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four migrants were held against their will in a hotel room on the South Side before being chased down by someone in a pickup truck. Two of them were struck and injured, San Antonio police said. The incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700...
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
foxsanantonio.com
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
Suspect in custody following Wimberley police incident
Police activity in Wimberley has closed several roads as Hays County sheriff's deputies respond to a person refusing to cooperate with authorities.
kgns.tv
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (CNN) - The man accused of masterminding one of the deadliest human trafficking operations will remain behind bars. A Texas judge denied bond for 28-year-old Christian Martinez on Wednesday. He’s the man prosecutors are charging in the deaths of 53 migrants found in the back of an...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who shot at car during road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a car who shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week. The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, near downtown. A Crime...
Texas Car Salesman Accused Of Stealing Customers' Identities To Buy Cars
The man was fired from the same car dealership earlier this year for stealing and depositing checks.
Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students
SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested. Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
KSAT 12
Gunman breaks into apartment, calls man a ‘thief’ before shooting him
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting that involved a gunman forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road. Police say the gunman kicked down the door of the...
Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault
SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.
SAPD looking for man who stabbed two people after fight on River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible in a River Walk stabbing. Police say on July 23 just before 6 a.m., the victim had gotten into a fight in the 200 block of East Houston street. After the fight, the victim and another person were walking away and the suspect followed them.
Accident involving VIA bus sends at least one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Wurzbach on the northwest side was closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a VIA bus Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 7:34 a.m. at Wurzbach and Cairo. Officials said a sedan was traveling east on Wurzbach the wrong direction and crashed into...
Firefighters needed to cut apartment gate to get gunshot victim to hospital, but he didn't survive
SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw. It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Man found guilty after shooting two Comal County officers in 2020, district attorney's office says
SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, Brian Sharp, the man who shot at two Comal County officers who were serving a warrant in 2020, was found guilty of his crimes by a grand jury Friday evening. Sharp was convicted of shooting a gun from his front porch while two CCSO...
