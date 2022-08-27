ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Dozier will grab a spot in the dugout after starting the past four games. Brent Rooker will replace Dozier at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison joining White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. Harrison will head to the dugout after starting the past three games. Leury Garcia will replace Harrison on third base and hit eighth. Garcia...
CHICAGO, IL
Kyle Higashioka
numberfire.com

Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Freddy Peralta on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tellez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jesse Winker sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Winker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Haggerty starting in left field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Smith will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will catch for left-hander Bailey Falter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 15.0 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

