New York City, NY

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Dozier will grab a spot in the dugout after starting the past four games. Brent Rooker will replace Dozier at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison joining White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. Harrison will head to the dugout after starting the past three games. Leury Garcia will replace Harrison on third base and hit eighth. Garcia...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel idle Thursday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. MJ Melendez will move out to left field in place of Isbel while Salvador Perez (back) starts behind the plate and bats third. Melendez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Taylor Trammell called up for Mariners, starting Thursday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Thursday's matinee. He will start in right field and hit ninth while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role in place of an idle Carlos Santana.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman batting second for Pirates on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Rodolfo Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI

