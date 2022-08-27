Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Dozier will grab a spot in the dugout after starting the past four games. Brent Rooker will replace Dozier at...
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
Josh Harrison joining White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. Harrison will head to the dugout after starting the past three games. Leury Garcia will replace Harrison on third base and hit eighth. Garcia...
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
Kyle Isbel idle Thursday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. MJ Melendez will move out to left field in place of Isbel while Salvador Perez (back) starts behind the plate and bats third. Melendez...
Taylor Trammell called up for Mariners, starting Thursday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Thursday's matinee. He will start in right field and hit ninth while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role in place of an idle Carlos Santana.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
Kevin Newman batting second for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Rodolfo Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Adam Frazier absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.
Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
