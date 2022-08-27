Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.

