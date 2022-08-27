Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Dozier will grab a spot in the dugout after starting the past four games. Brent Rooker will replace Dozier at...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison joining White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. Harrison will head to the dugout after starting the past three games. Leury Garcia will replace Harrison on third base and hit eighth. Garcia...
numberfire.com
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
numberfire.com
Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman batting second for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Rodolfo Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was aligned at second base, and J.D. Davis was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas sitting for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base. Rivera will bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6...
