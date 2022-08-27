ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Dozier will grab a spot in the dugout after starting the past four games. Brent Rooker will replace Dozier at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison joining White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. Harrison will head to the dugout after starting the past three games. Leury Garcia will replace Harrison on third base and hit eighth. Garcia...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Twins position Gary Sanchez at catcher on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman batting second for Pirates on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Rodolfo Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was aligned at second base, and J.D. Davis was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against the Tigers' southpaw in the day game after a night game. J.P. Crawford (pectoral) will replace Frazier at shortstop and hit sixth in his return to the starting lineup. Abraham Toro will cover the keystone again and bat fifth.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas sitting for Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base. Rivera will bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy