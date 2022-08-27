ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade

By Jane McDonald
 4 days ago
(Updated 5 p.m. MDT, 08/27/2022)

BELGRADE — On Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, multiple fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire in Belgrade.

At approximately 3 pm a call was made, reporting a large structure fire on Astor Ave. in Belgrade.

One home is reportedly a total loss, according to Fire Chief Greg Tryon with the Central Valley Fire District.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

NBCMontana

Central Valley Fire crews knock down house fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Central Valley Fire officials responded to a Belgrade house fire just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and assisted with getting all occupants and animals to safety. Crews were dispatched to 164 Astor Avenue for a person yelling for help and learned a house was on fire.
