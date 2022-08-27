Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police
Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
Two charged in fatal shooting at Liberty Park and Ride
Liberty, Pa. — Two individuals from the southcentral part of Pennsylvania were taken into custody Monday in relation to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Tioga County. Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said criminal homicide and related charges were filed against Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide and related charges. No further details were released as to where the pair was found. ...
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Couple charged in fatal shooting in Tioga County
LIBERTY — Two people are charged in a fatal shooting Friday that police say occurred after an estranged couple met in southern Tioga County to exchange custody of their child Friday. Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are both charged with homicide and related...
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony arrest in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to a felony arrest of an Owego woman. 32-year-old Kara Craft was pulled over by Owego Police Officers last week after failing to stop for a red light. Investigation led to her arrest for felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. It was discovered that Craft also had an outstanding warrant from Cortland County. She was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s custody.
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
chautauquatoday.com
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
Man arrested after causing over $25,000 in damages to residential facility
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested following an event where the individual caused over $25,000 in damages to a facility in Bath. According to Bath Police, Jordan J. Burgado, 20, was arrested on Aug. 23, for an active warrant out against him for a crime he committed in the village. Police say […]
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Man arrested for failing to deliver construction materials to Southport business
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested and forced to pay $30,000 in restitution after not doing the work for a contracted construction project, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Blume, 72, of Windham N.Y., was arrested after an investigation by the Sherriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Divison that began in July […]
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
NewsChannel 36
Winter Storage Requests in Chemung County to Begin September 7th
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County will begin taking reservation requests for winter storage beginning September 7th. Storage space is available for rent from October 15th through April 15th, 2023. The fee is determined by the length of the item being stores (RV/boat/vehicle length plus the length of the trailer).
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
The Batavian
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
