Buffalo, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police

Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
LIBERTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged in fatal shooting at Liberty Park and Ride

Liberty, Pa. — Two individuals from the southcentral part of Pennsylvania were taken into custody Monday in relation to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Tioga County. Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said criminal homicide and related charges were filed against Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide and related charges. No further details were released as to where the pair was found. ...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties

Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Couple charged in fatal shooting in Tioga County

LIBERTY — Two people are charged in a fatal shooting Friday that police say occurred after an estranged couple met in southern Tioga County to exchange custody of their child Friday. Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are both charged with homicide and related...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony arrest in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to a felony arrest of an Owego woman. 32-year-old Kara Craft was pulled over by Owego Police Officers last week after failing to stop for a red light. Investigation led to her arrest for felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. It was discovered that Craft also had an outstanding warrant from Cortland County. She was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s custody.
OWEGO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk

A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
DUNKIRK, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Winter Storage Requests in Chemung County to Begin September 7th

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County will begin taking reservation requests for winter storage beginning September 7th. Storage space is available for rent from October 15th through April 15th, 2023. The fee is determined by the length of the item being stores (RV/boat/vehicle length plus the length of the trailer).
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
BATAVIA, NY
