MATCHDAY: Forest faces unbeaten Spurs; Madrid is at Espanyol

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Big-spending Nottingham Forest faces another tough test on its return to the top-flight. It hosts undefeated Tottenham. Forest, which has made 16 signings and spent around $150 million this summer, has a win, draw and loss so far. David Moyes' West Ham plays at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. The Hammers sit on the bottom of the 20-team standings after losing their first three games to Manchester City, Forest and Brighton. Villa has three points from three games. Wolves hosts Newcastle which, like Spurs, is undefeated and comes into the game after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City.

SPAIN

Real Madrid will try to keep its momentum on the road when it visits Espanyol in its third straight away match to start the Spanish league. Madrid asked to play away from home in the first three rounds so it could expedite renovation work at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Madrid has begun the title defense with two straight victories on the road against Almería and Celta Vigo. Barcelona will try to win its second in a row when it hosts Valladolid, while Villarreal will try to stay perfect at the start of the season when it visits last-placed Getafe, which is yet to win a point.

ITALY

Napoli is the only team remaining in Serie A with a perfect record and it will hope to maintain that when it visits Fiorentina. Victor Osimhen scored in both previous matches of the fledgling campaign, as has impressive new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Indeed, the Georgia forward has three goals in his two matches since joining from Dinamo Batumi last month. Newly promoted Lecce is still looking for its first points of the season and hosts Empoli, which drew with Fiorentina last weekend but has yet to find the back of the net. Atalanta will be hoping to follow up its draw against Serie A champion AC Milan with a victory at winless Hellas Verona. Salernitana hosts Sampdoria with both teams still seeking their first wins and first goals.

GERMANY

Unbeaten Cologne hosts unsettled Stuttgart, which has had to contend with constant speculation over the potential departures of star players Saša Kalajdžić and Borna Sosa. Stuttgart is still looking for its first win in the Bundesliga after two draws and a loss. Cologne has two draws and a win. Also, promoted Werder Bremen hosts Eintracht Frankfurt, another team with room for improvement after two draws and that opening 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Bremen is full of confidence after its late 3-2 comeback win at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. But Frankfurt will be looking to give coach Oliver Glasner a win for his 48th birthday.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain has made a staggering start to its title defense with its dazzling attack of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scoring heavily. PSG looks for a fourth straight win when it hosts Monaco and will be brimming with confidence after a 7-1 win at Lille last weekend. Including the preseason Champions Trophy win, PSG has netted 21 times in four games under new coach Christophe Galtier. Neymar is in supreme form, with seven goals and seven assists, while Messi and Mbappe have four goals each. Marseille is in third spot with seven points ahead of a difficult trip to southern rival Nice, which seeks a first win despite a strong summer recruitment drive. Marseille has made a decent start under new coach Igor Tudor, who is known as a disciplinarian. He's left veteran playmaker Dimitri Payet out of the first three games, but it hasn't affected the team as much as expected.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .