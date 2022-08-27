Meteorological fall begins on September 1, while astronomical fall begins September 22. Either way, September is typically the month where the scorching days of summer gives way to the crisp air of fall. As we all know too well, summer does not like to give way that easily. The forecast this week is calling for 90s for the first few days of September. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in September? Can we hit them in October? What is the latest 90 degree day for Omaha? All that, and more will be answered below!

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO