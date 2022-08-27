ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Digest

Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’

BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

‘I hate being hated’: Harold Varner opens up on chilly LIV reception

On Tuesday morning, LIV Golf announced Harold Varner III among its latest wave of player signings. He posted a message to Instagram. “I’ve always been real, so let me tell it to you straight,” he wrote. He explained, more or less, that the money was too good to turn down. “The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by.” He cited his family and his foundation as beneficiaries of his decision. (Varner, a longtime fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made more than $2 million this season and more than $10 million in his career, so it’s safe to assume he expects to make more than that playing for LIV.)
Golf Digest

Gary Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, rips Cam Smith and LIV Golf

LIV Golf is no stranger to criticism. The latest shot at the Saudi-backed circuit, however, could be considered friendly fire. Gary Player was the latest golf personality to come at the fledgling circuit, calling LIV a “tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future” during an interview with BBC 5 radio.
Daily Mail

Open champion Cameron Smith is CONFIRMED as the latest golfer to quit the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf - alongside FIVE others - as he pens a $100m deal to become the rebel tour's biggest statement signing

LIV Golf has made its biggest signing to date with British Open champion Cameron Smith pocketing $100million (£83m) as the latest star name to defect from the PGA Tour. Smith, the current world No 2, has signed up alongside fellow Australian Marc Leishman, just days before LIV Golf's upcoming event in Boston this week.
NBC Sports

Cam Smith, five PGA members join LIV Golf

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 golfer in the world according to World Golf Ranking, is officially joining LIV Golf. The Australian was first linked with the breakoff league in mid-July, days after winning his first major, the Open Championship. He seemingly deflected media inquiries in the month since, preparing for the Tour Championship, where he finished 20th.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup financial trifecta, Tiger Woods’ surprising playing commitment and the worst celebrity golfer on the planet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re jealous of Rory McIlroy, sure, but also Harry Diamond. The dude lugged around his buddy’s bag for four days and made nearly $2 million. Forget about being jealous, I’m more mad that none of my friends growing up went on to become a big-time golfer so I could ride his coattails, or, rather, ride his (sponsored) polos. In any event, Rory and Harry are rich(er), and I’m still writing about them, so here’s what else has us talking.
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
ESPN

Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf Digest

Europeans change qualification for Ryder Cup, seemingly leave door open for LIV Golf members

The European Ryder Cup team has made changes to its qualification process for the 2023 match in Italy. And it doesn’t quite shut the door on LIV Golf members. On Tuesday morning, Team Europe announced it will follow the United States' lead with six players earning their way to the 12-man team through automatic bids and six captain's picks for Luke Donald to use to round out the roster. How qualification points are earned has been altered as well; in previous years there was a ratio of 6:1 (12,000 points to 2,000 points) between what was up for grabs at the highest-ranked events (majors) and rank-and-file tournaments. Under the new system, that ratio is down to 4:1, and are broken down by the following criteria:
golfmagic.com

"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse

Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: It’s a back-handed game

As I observe the vast majority of mid- to high-handicap golfers, I see the same approach to striking a golf ball, that is an over-reliance on their natural eye-hand coordination. Maybe that starts with the notion that the game is “right-handed” for most golfers, so they feel that this dominant hand is the driving force in the golf swing. (For you 8-9 percent of golfers that play “left-handed,” you likely do that because your left hand is your master hand, correct?)
ESPN

